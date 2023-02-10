John Canales and Keith Brice Promoted to Critical Sales Positions at Rapid Recon

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon®, the originator of reconditioning time-to-line (T2L™) software for automobile dealerships, has named John Canales and Keith Brice to two critical sales positions.

Canales was promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales, and Brice to VP of Sales for the vehicle reconditioning and communication company.

Canales joined the company in June as sales vice president from Intellicar, a customer-experience technology company where he was president. He also is the founder and operator of 35 Motors, a Texas-based independent dealership. Formerly, Canales was a sales director for Asbury Automotive Group and operations director for Bill Heard Enterprises. Deeply entrenched in technology sales to auto dealers, Canales spent multiple years in strategic account sales for Dealertrack and Cox Automotive.

Brice, who joined Rapid Recon in 2016, was the director of New Business Development. He has spent more than 30 years in automotive retail, as Comptroller, and in fixed operations, for Texas dealerships.

Rapid Recon reconditioning and communications workflow software help auto dealers achieve and maintain long-term success. Through dealers' application of the Rapid Recon Key Performance Indicator time to line (T2L®), Rapid Recon people, processes, and software steer continuous improvement efficiencies and performance gains throughout the auto dealership. www.rapidrecon.com.

