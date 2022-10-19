U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

John Carley to Succeed Michael Longinotti as Rx Networks Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Rx Networks (the "Company") announced today that Michael Longinotti, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will retire from the company at the end of 2022, then continue to serve as a board member. John Carley, VP of Sales and Marketing, has been appointed by the Board of Directors to succeed Longinotti as Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2023.

Rx Networks Inc. corporate logo. (CNW Group/Rx Networks Inc.)
Rx Networks Inc. corporate logo. (CNW Group/Rx Networks Inc.)

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team and Rx Networks employees, we want to thank Mike for his unfaltering leadership, mentorship, and his commitment to our service delivery quality over his more than fifteen years with the organization," said John Carley. "As a hands-on, managing leader, Mike has guided the company through the change in ownership and the pandemic while increasing the value of location data."

Longinotti was instrumental in facilitating the Beijing BDStar Navigation Co., Ltd. ("BDStar") acquisition of Rx Networks, regarded as a significant breakthrough in BDStar's global expansion, providing a wealth of opportunities for Rx Networks. The Board is sincerely grateful to Mike for his dedication to the company and looks forward to his continued service as a board member. John Carley's appointment is the culmination of a comprehensive succession planning process managed entirely by the Board.

"With a highly experienced leadership team, a deep product roadmap and many promising new partnerships, Rx Networks is poised for success through this transition," said Mike Longinotti. "For the past twelve years, John has led the engineering teams and the sales and marketing team with drive and personable expertise. With his multidisciplinary approach and winning track record of global partnerships and execution, he is extremely well prepared to lead Rx Networks through its next phase of growth and technological advancement."

John Carley joined Rx Networks in 2010 as Program Manager. In his more than 12 years with the company he has fulfilled multiple senior leadership roles. Since 2019 he has excelled in the role of VP Sales and Marketing, where he has produced exceptional results, including over 40% sales growth while establishing Rx Networks as a global GNSS industry leader.

Please visit Rx Networks at Intergeo (Essen, Germany) from Oct. 18-20, booth F2.033.

About Rx Networks

Rx Networks provides reliable, timely, and relevant location information that strengthens the connection between people, devices, and businesses by improving the GNSS experience and creating enhanced opportunities for next-generation products and services.

Leading semiconductor vendors, device manufacturers and network operators have relied on Rx Networks for their GNSS corrections needs since 2006. Billions of devices access Rx Networks' GNSS data services to establish smart and reliable positioning, every day.

Rx Networks is a dedicated North American distributor and support provider of Unicore Communications affordable all-constellation, all-frequency, high performance GNSS receivers, designed for use in high precision applications.

Location. Enlightened.™

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-carley-to-succeed-michael-longinotti-as-rx-networks-chief-executive-officer-301651351.html

SOURCE Rx Networks Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c6461.html

