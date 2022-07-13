John Cornish Can Help Home Buyers Benefit from VA Residential Home Programs

Bettendorf, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bettendorf, Iowa -

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender, based in Davenport, Iowa, wants to inform everyone that he can help home buyers, especially those who are first time home buyers, get the home they want with the VA residential home financing program. John Cornish is considered to be one of the experts when it comes to finding financing assistance for the purchase of real estate properties. He began his career of helping with home financing after he completed his degree from St. Ambrose University in 2003. Thus, he has accumulated an experience of over 18 years in home financing, allowing him to assist over 2,300 families in obtaining the financing they needed to purchase a home or for refinancing their home. He has already received more than 250 reviews on Google with an overall rating of 5.0 stars.

It is important to note that the VA home financing program can only be used by veterans, service members, and surviving spouses who are eligible. The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is able to offer a home financing guaranty and other housing-related programs to assist veterans and those in active service when they want to purchase, construct, retain, repair, or adapt a home for personal occupancy. The funds for the VA home programs come from private financing companies but it is the VA that provides the guaranty, which allows the home buyer to benefit from the low interest rates, no down payment, no home financing insurance, and more.

For those who are not qualified to benefit from the VA residential home program, they can consider the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) home financing program. This program is aimed at helping low- to moderate-income families in buying a home for themselves. This home financing deal is insured by the federal government and is provided by a bank or a financial institution that has been approved by the FHA. A key benefit of the FHA home financing program is its lower minimum down payment compared to other home financing providers. Furthermore, those with lower credit scores also have a chance of getting approved.

Meanwhile, those who are interested in getting to know more about John Cornish can take a look at the latest article about him. Those who have used the services of John Cornish have been leaving highly positive reviews about the service they received. For example, Nathan M. has recently given him a five star rating and said, “Goes above and beyond standard mortgage lenders. Made the loan process simple with proactive communication and very responsive to any questions/concerns. They also helped with communicating with several sellers to make our offer more appealing.” In another recent five star review, Eric T. said, “John and his staff are very caring and always ready and willing to help. No matter what time of day they went the distance to make sure all our questions were answered and made it very understandable through the whole mortgage process to meet our standards.”

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender has already provided assistance to over 2,300 families in getting the financing they required to purchase a new home during the past 10 years. The result is that he has developed the reputation as a real estate financing expert in the Quad Cities. He has 18+ years of home financing experience, which allow him to offer the best possible service for home buyers, his realtor partners, and the community. He always takes the time explain the important aspects of the home financing alternatives that are available to each of his clients. He will perform an in-depth analysis of his client’s goals with regards to owning a home. And for those who already own a home, he can help them evaluate the various refinancing choices.

Those who are interested in knowing more about the services offered by John Cornish - Mortgage Lender can check out their website, or contact them through the phone or via email. They can also read the latest news article about John Cornish.

