John Cornish Offers Help to First Time Home Buyers

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender
·4 min read

Bettendorf, Iowa, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender, based in Davenport, Iowa, is happy to announce that they are providing help to first time home buyers with regards to finding the best possible home financing source for their home purchase. John Cornish has developed a reputation of being a leader when it comes to real estate home financing in the Quad Cities. He knows that buying a home for the first time can be daunting. After all, for most people, buying a home is possibly the biggest purchase they will ever experience and they are likely to be anxious of the possibility of making a big mistake.

Fortunately, first time home buyers have the advantage of having access to a number of state programs, tax breaks, and home financing backed by the federal government. Since the price of a new home is a large amount, home buyers typically don’t have the full amount to make the purchase. They would need to find a provider of home financing, for instance, the VA home program where the US Dept. Of Veterans Affairs guarantees a portion of the amount being borrowed, allowing the banks and other financial institutions to offer lower rates and better terms.

John Cornish
John Cornish

The VA home financing program is available for service members, veterans, and eligible surviving spouses. VA offers a home financing guaranty and other housing-related programs to help them with home buying, building, repairing, retaining, or adapting a home for personal occupancy. It is important to note that the funding for the VA home programs comes from private financing companies and it is the VA that guarantees a particular percentage of the amount borrowed so that easier terms can be offered.

The no down payment feature of the VA home program is its most attractive characteristic. However, for some borrowers, the financing companies may require a down payment based on certain factors. It has relatively low interest rates and has limited closing costs. And it does not require a private home financing insurance. There is no penalty fee for paying it off early. And this program is a lifetime benefit for service members, veterans, and their eligible spouses, which means the VA guaranty can be used a number of times. However, this program and other ways of getting home financing have their own particular rules and requisites and this is where John Cornish can offer help to home buyers, especially those who are buying for the first time. Those who would like to know more about John Cornish - Mortgage Lender can visit their Facebook page.

For those who don’t qualify for the VA program, there is also the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) home financing program. This is designed to help low- to moderate-income families achieve home ownership. The home financing arrangement is insured by the federal government and is issued by a bank or some other financing company that has been approved by the FHA. An important benefit of the FHA home financing arrangement is its lower minimum down payment compared to conventional home financing providers and applicants with lower credit scores may be accepted. First time home buyers often find the FHA home financing deal to be the most affordable alternative.

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender has been instrumental in helping more than 2,300 families acquire a new home during the past 10 years, thus, allowing him to earn the reputation of being a leader in Quad Cities real estate financing. He has over 18 years of home financing experience and has more than 300 five star reviews, which allow him to give the highest possible level of service for home buyers, realtor partners, and the community. He always consults with each of this clients and conducts an in-depth analysis of their goals with regards to home ownership. And for those who already own a home, he can help them evaluate their various refinance alternatives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue_gN7mGUpU

Those who are interested in knowing more about the services provided by John Cornish - Mortgage Lender can check out their website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. John Cornish offers valuable information on home financing through his Youtube videos.

###

For more information about John Cornish - Mortgage Lender, contact the company here:

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender
John Cornish
(563) 214-1539
jcornish@gohomeside.com
5189 Utica Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807

CONTACT: John Cornish


