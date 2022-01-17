U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.44
    +0.62 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1430
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3685
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3700
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,666.75
    -589.59 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.92
    +0.19 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

John Dawson to retire from Oxford Biomedica

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oxford BioMedica plc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

John Dawson to retire from Oxford Biomedica

Oxford, UK – 17 January 2022: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Group” or “the Company”) a leading gene and cell therapy company, today announces that, after more than 13 years of service, John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer, has signalled to the Board his intention to retire from the Company. Accordingly, the Board has initiated a formal search for a successor.

Dr. Roch Doliveux, Chairman of Oxford Biomedica, commented: “John has provided more than 13 years of dedicated service and leadership to Oxford Biomedica and, on behalf of the Board and all of our staff, we thank him wholeheartedly. His successful career with the Company was underlined very recently by a much-deserved CBE awarded for services to UK Life Science. Under his leadership, together with the strong senior executive team, Oxford Biomedica has grown into an industry leader in lentiviral vectors, delivered multiple partnerships and successfully manufactured life-saving COVID-19 vaccine, all due to the expertise and robustness of the Company’s management team. We have commenced a formal process to appoint a successor who will lead the Group through its next phase of growth whilst also ensuring the Company remains fully focussed on the execution of its strategy of delivering life changing gene therapies to patients.”

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Biomedica, added: “I am immensely proud of Oxford Biomedica’s achievements, and will retire at the appropriate time. Oxford Biomedica is now a global market leader in viral vector technologies for gene and cell therapy. The world-class management team at Oxford Biomedica is surrounded by a dedicated workforce of over 740 people who have demonstrated a unique robustness and ability to deliver – exemplified several times over the recent years and certainly by our contribution to the fight against the pandemic. I believe this is the right time to start the transition to a new leader given the robustness of the senior team and Company as a whole, which is undoubtedly stronger than ever before.”

-Ends-


Enquiries:

Oxford Biomedica plc: T: +44 (0)1865 783 000 / E: ir@oxb.com

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Paynter, Chief Financial Officer

Sophia Bolhassan, Head of Investor Relations

Consilium Strategic Communications: T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

Mary-Jane Elliott / Matthew Neal

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) is a leading, fully integrated, gene and cell therapy group focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford Biomedica and its subsidiaries (the "Group") have built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery platform (LentiVector®), which the Group leverages to develop in vivo and ex vivo products both in-house and with partners. The Group has created a valuable proprietary portfolio of gene and cell therapy product candidates in the areas of oncology, CNS disorders and liver diseases. The Group has also entered into a number of partnerships, including with Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sio Gene Therapies, Orchard Therapeutics, Santen, Beam Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Arcellx and Cabaletta Bio, through which it has long-term economic interests in other potential gene and cell therapy products. Additionally, the Group has signed a 3-year master supply and development agreement with AstraZeneca for large-scale manufacturing of the adenoviral based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. Oxford Biomedica is based across several locations in Oxfordshire, UK and employs more than 740 people. Further information is available at www.oxb.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Bank of America says 5G ‘comes alive’ in 2022 — it sees big upside potential for 3 smaller-name stocks that could give you a piece in a pivotal year

    The picks aren’t the familiar Verizon or AT&T; watch comms infrastructure instead.

  • Even After Big Price Cuts, These Tech Stocks Are No Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- To see why a leveling of tech valuations has the capacity to terrify even staunch stock bulls, consider the hyper-speculative software makers at the center of the recent equity storm.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Mayb

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • JP Morgan's (NYSE:JPM) Decline on Earnings Looks like an Overreaction

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) kicked off the first earnings round in 2022 with the largest single-day decline in almost 2 years. While the bank sees the boost to the net interest income, a hike in the adjusted noninterest expenses of almost 10% has undoubtedly spooked the market.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks With Especially Juicy Dividends

    Big pharmaceutical companies usually make big bucks. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Keith Speights (AbbVie): There's so much to like about AbbVie's dividend that it's hard to know where to begin.

  • China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Quant Trading Team Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Ri

  • Is Palantir a 2022 Breakout Stock?

    While starting off as a data analytics company that catered to the U.S. government, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has pivoted to provide its services to the civilian market. Palantir has three main offerings: Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo. Gotham is often used by governments to process real-time information and then present critical data cleanly so those making decisions have the best chance of succeeding.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Stocks to Buy for 2022

    The top U.S. automaker and the biggest U.S. regional airline both trade at deep discounts to the broader market despite their strong prospects.

  • Why Coupang Fell 18.3% This Week

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) fell as much as 20% this week, before bouncing slightly to finish the week down 18.3%. On Wednesday, the consumer price index (CPI) for December was released, which showed inflation rising 7% over the prior year. Excluding food and energy, "core" CPI came in at a lower 5.5%.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Stock Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Is "crypto-winter" here? Consider this stock as a sneaky long-term play on the cryptocurrency space.

  • What to Expect From Take-Two's $12 Billion Zynga Deal

    Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) move to acquire leading mobile game developer Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) for $12.7 billion didn't receive a round of applause. Investors were probably wondering why the company needed to make such a large deal, especially in the hit-and-miss mobile game market. On the surface, this acquisition is a strategic move by Take-Two to significantly accelerate and scale up its T2 mobile games business.

  • China’s Property Crisis Reaches Biggest Builder Country Garden

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis engulfing China’s property sector is impacting its biggest developer, with Country Garden Holdings Co.’s shares and bonds hammered amid fears that a reportedly failed fundraising effort may be a harbinger of waning confidence.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growt

  • What Does Etsy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ETSY) Share Price Indicate?

    Let's talk about the popular Etsy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ETSY ). The company's shares saw significant share price movement...

  • Lucid's 2030 EV Production Goals Bring It to Half Where Tesla Stands Now

    The electric vehicle company has a production plan that shows just how speculative its nearly $70 billion valuation is.