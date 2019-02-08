John Dingell, U.S. Congressman for Record 59 Years, Dies at 92

(Bloomberg) -- John Dingell, the Michigan representative whose 59-year tenure in Congress was the longest in history, earning him clout he used to champion U.S. carmakers, has died, He was 92.

His wife, Representative Debbie Dingell, who succeeded him and to whom he always referred as “the Lovely Deborah,” said in a statement from her office that he died at his home in Dearborn.

As chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee from 1981 to 1995, and again in 2007-2008, Dingell shaped policy on a variety of topics, including two particularly important to him and his suburban Detroit district: health care and the auto industry.

He pressed for national health insurance and battled fellow Democrats over their efforts to crack down on air pollution. He said his proudest vote was for the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which “solved some hideous, hideous racial and domestic peace problems.”

On June 7, 2013, his 20,997th day as a member of the House, Dingell became the longest-serving member of Congress. His 57 years, five months and 26 days broke by one day the record set by the late West Virginia Senator Robert Byrd, who had died in office in 2010. He retired at the start of 2015 with a total tenure of 59 years, 21 days.

The combination of his seniority, broad jurisdiction and willingness to twist arms made Dingell one of the most powerful and feared members of Congress.

Congressional Power

Under Dingell’s leadership, the Energy and Commerce Committee handled an estimated 40 percent of all House bills on topics such as securities markets, telecommunications, railroads and consumer protection. When asked to describe the scope of his panel’s authority, Dingell was known to point to a NASA photo of Earth, taken from space.

He employed its Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, where he was the chairman, to launch investigation into fraud and corruption that eventually led to the conviction of Michael Deaver, a top aide to President Ronald Reagan who had become a lobbyist; the resignation of Stanford University President Donald Kennedy, following hearings on misuse of federal research dollars; and the resignation of Anne Gorsuch Burford as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Environmental Laws

An avid hunter who opposed his party on gun-control measures, Dingell helped write the 1973 Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, which led to creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In the mid-1970s, he began challenging fellow Democrats on legislation to strengthen the Clean Air Act of 1970, particularly measures to limit auto pollution. His rival on Energy and Commerce, Henry Waxman, a California Democrat, favored stronger controls on pollution-producing industries.

In 1989, the two men reached a compromise on a timetable to tighten emissions standards for automobiles. Their deal led to the signing of the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990, which advanced the fight against urban air pollution, acid rain, toxic emissions and ozone depletion.

Fuel Standards

Soon after Democrats regained the House majority in 2007, Dingell confronted Nancy Pelosi, then in her first stint as speaker, who hoped to pass an energy bill that raised fuel-economy standards for automobiles. He helped broker a compromise that set the standards at 35 miles per gallon, a 40 percent increase, by 2020.

Adding to Dingell’s image as the auto industry’s man in Washington was his second marriage, in 1981, to the former Deborah Insley, a General Motors Corp. lobbyist 27 years his junior. They met on a flight between Detroit and Washington. After their wedding, she stopped lobbying and moved to GM’s public-relations office, then to its charitable foundation.

“I was fighting for autoworkers long before I met Deborah,” the congressman said in 2010, according to the Washington Post. “My people live and die by the success of the auto industry and manufacturing.”

On Nov. 4, 2014, Debbie Dingell won election to succeed her husband in Congress.

John David Dingell Jr. was born on July 8, 1926, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the first of three children of John Dingell and the former Grace Bigler.

Father’s Election

The family relocated to Detroit, where Dingell’s father worked at the Free Press newspaper and in 1932 won election to Congress as a Democrat.

