John E. Toerge, DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John E. Toerge, DO is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Physiatrist for his decades of outstanding work in the Medical field.

Dr. Toerge is the Owner and Medical Director at his private Physiatry practice, John E. Toerge DO LLC. Located in Rockville, MD, Dr. Toerge has been helping patients for over forty years. He believes that the best outcomes occur when patients are properly informed and actively involved in their treatment process. He works with patients who have diseases or injuries that affect their ability to move, and helps them to achieve the best outcomes possible.

Dr. Toerge additionally works as a Professor at Georgetown University. He is also proud to have been a crucial member of the development of the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, DC.

To achieve his career in Physiatry, Dr. Toerge began his education at the College of Wooster, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He then attended the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University, earning his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. He then completed an internship at the Chicago Osteopathic Hospital and Medical Center. Dr. Toerge next took on a residency at Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He then earned his board certification in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, becoming a Diplomat of the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and the American Osteopathic Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.



Awarded for his excellent work in the medical field, he has been recognized as a Finalist in the First Annual Humanist Award 1990; Top MD from Consumers Checkbook; Sigma Sigma Phi Honorary Osteopathic Fraternity; Diplomat American Osteopathic Board of Examiners; Recipient of the Employee of the Year Award National Rehabilitation Hospital/District of Columbia Hospital Association; Bethesda Magazine Top Doctor Award 2021, and awarded Super Doctor from SuperDoctors.com. Dr. Toerge is a Fellow and active member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.



Story continues

On a personal note, the doctor is an accomplished musician who plays trumpet and drums for the all-physician band "Feel So Good," the "Village Jazz Band" (Dixieland), the "DC Brass Quintet," and the trumpet quartet, "TJ3".



Dr. Toerge would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to Henry Betts, MD, and Paul R. Meyer, Jr., MD, who were both his mentors during his training at Northwestern University.



For more information, visit www.johntoergedo.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-e-toerge-do-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301391191.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who