U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.50
    +7.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,063.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,514.00
    +99.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.40
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.98
    +0.57 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.10
    +25.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.66 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2387
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5500
    -0.3750 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,924.86
    +822.73 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.47
    +302.79 (+124.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.62
    +48.74 (+0.18%)
     

John E. Toerge is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John E. Toerge, DO is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the medical field.

Dr. Toerge earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at the College of Wooster. He earned a Doctor of Osteopathic medicine degree at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University. He completed an internship at the Chicago Osteopathic Hospital and Medical Center. Dr. Toerge finished a residency at Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He earned his board certification in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and became a Diplomat of the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and the American Osteopathic Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Dr. Toerge is the owner and medical director at his private physiatry practice, John E. Toerge DO LLC located in Rockville, MD and works with patients who have diseases or injuries that affect their ability to move. He helps them to achieve the best outcomes possible and notes that he believes that the best results occur when patients are adequately informed and actively involved in their treatment process.

Dr. Toerge also works as a professor at Georgetown University. According to the doctor, he was a crucial member of the development of the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, DC. and has been recognized as a finalist in the First Annual Humanist Award 1990. He has also been awarded Top MD from Consumers Checkbook; Sigma Sigma Phi Honorary Osteopathic Fraternity; Diplomat American Osteopathic Board of Examiners; Recipient of the Employee of the Year Award National Rehabilitation Hospital/District of Columbia Hospital Association; Bethesda Magazine Top Doctor Award 2021; and awarded Super Doctor from SuperDoctors.com. Dr. Toerge is a Fellow and active member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

The doctor is also an accomplished musician who plays trumpet and drums for the all-physician band "Feel So Good;" the "Village Jazz Band" (Dixieland); the "DC Brass Quintet;" and the trumpet quartet, "TJ3".

Dr. Toerge would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to Henry Betts, MD, and Paul R. Meyer, Jr., MD, who were his mentors during his training at Northwestern University.

For more information, visit www.johntoergedo.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-e-toerge-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301736795.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Gushes Over Pharmaceutical Stock's Chart: 'About The Greatest You've Ever Seen'

    CNBC's Jim Cramer has a lot to say about Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's fast-selling weight loss treatment.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    It's easy to see why investors might assume that early-stage gene-editing companies like CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are too inscrutable to approach. In fact, smart investors know (at least) three key things about this business, and you should too -- especially if you're considering purchasing shares sometime soon. CRISPR has a few partners, but its most important one by far is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Small Cap Stocks That Can Rip Higher in 2023

    Considering his status, only a brave financial prognosticator would tell investors to ignore some advice from Warren Buffet. That, however, is what Bank of America's Savita Subramanian currently recommends investors should do. While the investing sage has often said that the best strategy for retail investors is to purchase and hold an index fund that keeps track of the S&P 500, Subramanian, who is the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA, does not think that is the best way forwa

  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pfizer’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Stevo, Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go […]

  • Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, Or Caffeine?

    Elon Musk, in August last year, weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of various psychoactive substances on spiders. The study evaluated the web pattern formed by spiders when fed marijuana, LSD, speed, and caffeine. The results of the study published in 1995 showed that the ones given caffeine and L

  • Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name

    Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife with pricing inefficiencies. For example, one tablet of the Type 2 diabetes treatment Metformin costs over $500 at retail prices. But through Cuban’s company, the same tablet is just $46.20. The company

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • For decades, she endured brief blackouts. Then a scary one hit her.

    Lying on her back in Seattle's Lake Union Park, Maureen E. Ryan drifted in and out of consciousness, oddly comforted by a trio of rabbits nibbling on wet grass as they watched her from 20 feet away. The area where Ryan collapsed during a solo Sunday night run was devoid of people and the bunnies made her feel less alone. For 30 years Ryan had experienced periodic fainting episodes while exercising, but she had always recovered quickly. "This time I felt like I was going to die," she recalled, te

  • Numinus Receives Clinical Trial Application Approval from Health Canada for Experiential Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Training using Psilocybe Cubensis Tea

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has received approval from Health Canada for its experiential training study that will test the safety and clinical efficacy of whole Psilocybe cubensis tea for therapeutic use, and enable practitioners to further their understanding of psychedelic-assisted therapy through exper

  • MD gene therapy invented at Nationwide Children's could hit $4B annual sales if approved

    "A promise to translate brilliant science to life-altering, life-changing therapies – not at some distant vanishing point in the future," the CEO told investors. "Patients can actually benefit from that science now."

  • Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet on Calif. Mountain Walked to Safety Holding Her Broken Neck in Place

    Ruth Woroniecki, 40, had climbed a California peak when she slipped on ice and fell, according to a San Bernardino Sheriff's Department official, who called her survival "a miracle"

  • When South Carolina SNAP Benefits Are Sent in February 2023

    South Carolina's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, helps supplement the food budget of low-income households. Payments are distributed in two separate...

  • Jonnie Irwin asks fans not to worry as he shares terminal cancer update

    ‘For those who are worried that I’m starving myself, don’t worry. I’m not,’ Irwin wrote

  • Georgian authorities blocking transfer of ex-president to intensive care, supporters say

    TBILISI (Reuters) -Allies of Mikheil Saakashvili, the jailed former president of Georgia, said on Tuesday authorities were refusing to move him to an intensive care unit despite his condition being "life-threatening" and doctors saying he needs urgent treatment. Saakashvili, who led the former Soviet republic as a pro-Western reformer from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated. Saakashvili, 55, had been due to be transferred to an intensive care unit on Tuesday, a family spokesman and political ally Giorgi Chaladze told Reuters - but the transfer was blocked at the last minute.

  • Health Center Serving Navajo Nation Continues Mask Mandate

    The move follows a Jan. 20 announcement by Navajo Nation that it would lift the mask mandate that had been in place for 1,000 days across the reservation. The order to lift the mandate included four exceptions: health care facilities, schools, nursing homes, and for those individuals with COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19, or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive. “The Navajo Nation continues to require masks at healthcare facilities across Navajo Nation due to the number of high-risk patients that visit the hospital and clinics,” Dr. Amanda Burrage, pediatrician and member of the Epidemiology Response Team, said in a statement.

  • A woman with a 100-pound leg spent her childhood hiding. Now she’s a model.

    Mahogany Geter, a model in Tennessee, was born with lymphedema in her left leg, which she says caused it to eventually swell to 100 pounds.

  • Prothena Touts Encouraging Data From Early-Stage Alzheimer's Candidate

    Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) announced topline data from the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) study for PRX005 for Alzheimer's disease. PRX005 is one of three global neuroscience research and development programs in collaboration between Prothena and Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY). Study participants received a single dose of PRX0005 or placebo intravenously (IV) and were followed for up to two months. The data exhibited that all three dose-level cohorts of PRX005 were gener

  • 30-Day Heart-Healthy Mediterranean Diet Dinner Plan

    These nutritious dinners will have you enjoying delicious flavors all month long. Following the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns around, these dishes are balanced with vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and lean proteins. Plus, with low counts of saturated fats and sodium, these dinners are also well-suited for a heart-healthy eating pattern.

  • Valley fever, historically found only in the Southwest, is spreading. It can have devastating consequences

    Doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with Devin Buckley.

  • This mom lifted weights through pregnancy: Check out her 'buff' baby!

    A UK mom who lifted weights throughout her pregnancy is now sharing photos of her baby, who appears to have defined arms.