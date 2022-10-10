John I. Haas, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession

John I. Haas, Inc.

YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today John I. Haas, Inc., a world-leading hop supplier and innovator, and member of the BarthHaas Group, announced Tom Davis, EVP Finance and Operations, will become CEO in August 2023, with Alex Barth, shareholder and CEO, joining the Haas Board of Directors at that time. As part of the succession, the company has promoted Davis to Chief Operating Officer and Stephanie Conrad to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, with Barth continuing to lead the company as CEO until the end of his term through July 2023.

The move marks the first time in company history that a non-family member will lead Haas and mirrors the recent executive appointments at BarthHaas in Europe. These changes are part of a strategic succession plan to both preserve the spirit of a family-owned business while also attracting and empowering a new generation of leaders and innovators to help the company continue to flourish.

Succession planning is very important to the owner families and Board of Directors of Haas and a strategic part of running a successful and sustainable business. The Board stated, “In this case, the talents of both Barth and Davis and their nearly 20-year history of success working together to move the company forward – made the job of finding a successor to Barth that much easier. In Davis we have found the future of Haas leadership while ensuring continuity with the innovation and operational excellence that has propelled the company to the top ranks of the hop industry.”

Alex Barth has led the company since 2008 and over that span helped transform the company from a commodity trading business into what is now widely considered the innovations leader in the US hop industry, providing brewers with the high impact and flavorful hop varieties and products beer drinkers love.

“I’m very proud of my family’s history running Haas and the collective effort of our employees to turn Haas into the major leader and innovator it has become today,” said Alex Barth, shareholder and CEO, John I. Haas, Inc. “Ours is a history of growth anchored in hard and passionate work, a love of the land, and a respect for the hop and its nearly unlimited possibilities.”

Tom Davis joined Haas in 2004 as CFO, overseeing all financial and internal services, including IT and HR. During his tenure, Tom has championed a continuous improvement mindset throughout the organization, helping guide operations through hop markets both good and bad. Along the way, Tom Davis has established himself as a trusted leader, eventually assuming responsibility for all Manufacturing operations as EVP in 2018.

“I greatly appreciate the trust and confidence the Board has placed in me by naming me the future CEO and, as of today, Chief Operating Officer of this storied family business,” said Tom Davis, COO, John I. Haas, Inc. “It’s the honor of a lifetime, and I look forward to working with all our stakeholders to shepherd this amazing company through its next vital chapters of growth and innovation.”

Stephanie Conrad has worked at Haas since 1990, continuing to take on increasing responsibility throughout her tenure, most recently serving as Haas’ VP Finance and Administration. Conrad noted, “When I joined the company as a payroll accountant, I never would have believed I would one day become its first woman VP, and now C-Suite executive. Haas is a special place. I look forward to building upon the incredibly rich and unique foundation so many have worked to establish here and to contributing to the company’s future success.”

About HAAS

John I. Haas provides world-class hops, bittering products, flavor and aroma products, and innovative brewing solutions to the world’s best brewers. From the experimental fields to the Innovations Brewery, our pellet plant to the brewer’s kettle, we believe close collaboration with our customers fuels success. Whether it’s ensuring supply chains, improving brewing efficiency, helping discover exciting hop flavors from around the world—or creating renowned hop products like INCOGNITO®, LUPOMAX® and FLEX®—HAAS is dedicated to helping brewers make the best possible beer.

