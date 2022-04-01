U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

John Hancock Investment Management announces fee reductions on three funds totaling more than $2.4 billion in AUM

BOSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, recently announced net fee reductions on three funds with a combined total of more than $2.4 billion in assets under management. The reductions reflect contractual modifications to management fee schedules and/or reimbursement expenses for the funds and certain management fee waivers according to asset-level breakpoint schedules. These changes pass additional value to shareholders through the benefit of scale. Nearly all of John Hancock Investment Management's assets under management (AUM) have experienced a fee decrease in the past 10 years.1

John Hancock Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/John Hancock Investment Management)
John Hancock Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/John Hancock Investment Management)

The funds affected by the net fee reductions are John Hancock Seaport Long/Short Fund, subadvised by Wellington Management Company LLP, John Hancock International Small Company Fund, subadvised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, and John Hancock Absolute Return Currency Fund subadvised by First Quadrant LLC.

John
Hancock
fund

AUM

(as of 3/22/22)

Ticker

Class I

Previous net
expense ratio

Reduction in

basis points
(bps)

Net expense
ratio

Seaport Long/Short

$1.07B

JSFDX

1.67%

5bps

1.62%

(effective 4/1/22)

International Small Company

$807.48M

JSCIX

1.05%

5bps

1.00%

(effective 3/1/22)

Absolute Return Currency

$528.07M

JCUIX

1.17%

5bps

1.12%

(effective 4/1/22)

"We're focused on providing investors access to a competitively priced family of funds with diversity in return sources and managed by our unique multimanager network," said Andrew G. Arnott, CEO, John Hancock Investment Management and head of wealth and asset management, Manulife Investment Management, United States and Europe. "We're consistently reviewing our lineup to ensure that we have competitive pricing and performance and since 2020 we have strategically cut fees on more than $35 billion in AUM to benefit shareholders."


1 Simfund, as of 2/28/22, includes John Hancock Investment Management retail sold funds only: ETFs, open-end and closed-end funds, and fund of funds.

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Request a prospectus or summary prospectus from your financial professional, by visiting jhinvestments.com or by calling us at 800-225-5291. The prospectus includes investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other information that you should consider carefully before investing.

Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal.

John Hancock Investment Management Distributors LLC ▪ Member FINRA, SIPC

200 Berkeley Street ▪ Boston, MA

© 2022 John Hancock Investment Management. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-investment-management-announces-fee-reductions-on-three-funds-totaling-more-than-2-4-billion-in-aum-301515762.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management

