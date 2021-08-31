U.S. markets closed

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund - Notice to Shareholders - Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE: PDT) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC and subadvised by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, announced today sources of its monthly distribution of $0.0975 per share paid to all shareholders of record as of August 12, 2021, pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan. This press release is issued as required by an exemptive order granted to the Fund by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Notification of Sources of Distribution

This notice provides shareholders of the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE: PDT) with important information concerning the distribution declared on August 2, 2021, and payable on August 31, 2021. No action is required on your part.

Distribution Period:

August 2021

Distribution Amount Per Common Share:

$0.0975

The following table sets forth the estimated sources of the current distribution, payable August 31, 2021, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short term capital gains; net realized long term capital gains; and return of capital or other capital source. All amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a percentage of the distribution amount.



For the period 08/1/2021-08/31/2021


For the fiscal year-to-date period
11/1/2020-08/31/2021 1

Source


Current
Distribution ($)


% Breakdown
of the Current
Distribution


Total Cumulative
Distributions ($)


% Breakdown
of the Total
Cumulative
Distributions

Net Investment Income


0.0969


99%


0.7906


81%

Net Realized Short- Term Capital Gains


0.0000


0%


0.0702


7%

Net Realized Long- Term Capital Gains


0.0000


0%


0.0510


5%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source


0.0006


1%


0.0624


7%

Total per common share


0.0975


100%


0.9742


100%










Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5 years ended on July 31, 2021


6.37%




Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021


7.88%




Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through July 31, 2021


22.88%




Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2021


6.56%

___________

1 The Fund's current fiscal year began on November 1, 2020, and will end on October 31, 2021.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund has declared the August 2021 distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Fund makes fixed monthly distributions in the amount of $0.0975 per share, which will continue to be paid monthly until further notice.

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact your financial professional or call the John Hancock Investment Management Closed-End Fund Information Line at 1-800-843-0090, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife Financial
John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people achieve their dreams and aspirations by putting customers' needs first and providing the right advice and solutions. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and as Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD$1.2 trillion (US$900 million) as of June 30, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-premium-dividend-fund---notice-to-shareholders--sources-of-distribution-under-section-19a-301366614.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management

