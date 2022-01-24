U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

John Hancock Rewards Vitality Members for Safe Driving as Car Accidents Rise in America

·6 min read

Allstate Drivewise® Becomes the First Safe Driving Program Eligible for John Hancock Vitality Points

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock, the US division of Toronto-based Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced that life insurance customers participating in the John Hancock Vitality Program are eligible to receive Vitality Points for safe driving. John Hancock Vitality combines the financial protection of life insurance with a technology-enabled program that offers education, support, incentives, and rewards designed to help customers live longer, healthier lives.

Crash injuries are the eighth leading cause of death globally for all age groups and the leading cause of death for people five to 29 years of age according leading health sources.1 In the U.S., motor vehicle deaths rose 18.4% in the first six months of 2021 over 2020, the largest number of fatalities for the same period since 2006.2 Furthermore, auto collisions are responsible for more than four million injuries annually, many of which have long-term health impacts.3 Many of these deaths are preventable, as approximately 90 percent of auto fatalities are due to driver error, with the bulk of collisions motivated by excessive speed, distracted driving, or alcohol impairment.4

"Offering incentives for safe driving is in direct alignment with our mission of helping customers live longer, healthier lives," said Brooks Tingle, president and CEO of John Hancock Insurance. "Preventative behaviors are at the core of the John Hancock Vitality program. We're committed to supporting our customers in proactively managing their physical, mental and financial wellbeing – something that has become even more important throughout the last two years – and we're proud to offer this new benefit to enhance these efforts."

John Hancock Vitality members are eligible to earn 300 Vitality Points per year for achieving safe driver status through a qualified telematics safe driving program. Allstate's Drivewise® is the first safe driving program eligible for Vitality Points, with other programs to be added in the future. The Drivewise safe driving tool monitors a member's driving in real-time, including safe speed, braking, and driving times, to provide discounts. To qualify for Vitality Points through Drivewise, members can submit proof of safe driving status via an Allstate Drivewise cash back reward email or a recent bill from Allstate showing the safe driving discount.

"With Drivewise, customers are rewarded for safe driving and receive personalized feedback to help them identify and understand safe driving habits," said David MacInnis, vice president of telematics and usage-based insurance at Allstate. "We're thrilled to work with John Hancock to help customers save money for the smart driving they do every day."

Since the launch of John Hancock Vitality in 2015, the company has continuously made enhancements to the program to better meet customers' changing needs and expectations across physical activity, nutrition, mental health and more. This is the latest step in helping customers understand how their daily choices can help support their overall well-being and longevity. Today's announcement also builds on John Hancock's existing relationship with Allstate. Last year, John Hancock became one of three carriers to offer its life insurance products through Allstate.

"Our growing collaboration with John Hancock gives Allstate customers a variety of life insurance options to help protect their families and plan for their financial futures," said Mary Nelson, president and CEO, Allstate Financial Services. "And with the added benefit of Drivewise, John Hancock Vitality members can now earn even greater savings and rewards."

"We believe a life insurance company is in a unique position to help customers live longer, healthier lives, and by integrating safe driving rewards into our program, we can create a more meaningful, engaging and rewarding experience for our customers," added Mr. Tingle. "We're excited to do this with Allstate as we work toward our shared aspiration to transform the industry by leveraging digital solutions that improve the customer experience."

Learn more about the John Hancock Vitality Program here.

About John Hancock and Manulife
John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD $1.4 trillion (US $1.1 trillion) as of September 30, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Vitality
Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, incentives and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and their organizations. As one of the largest wellness companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 20 million people in 31 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are only available to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.

Insurance policies and/or associated riders and features may not be available in all states.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

John Hancock Vitality safe driving program is not available in New York.

About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with a circle of protection including cars, homes, electronic devices, benefits and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate."

MLINY011022207-1

1 https://www.cdc.gov/injury/features/global-road-safety/index.html

2 https://www.nhtsa.gov/press-releases/usdot-releases-new-data-showing-road-fatalities-spiked-first-half-2021

3 https://www.asirt.org/safe-travel/road-safety-facts/

4 http://cyberlaw.stanford.edu/blog/2013/12/human-error-cause-vehicle-crashes

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-rewards-vitality-members-for-safe-driving-as-car-accidents-rise-in-america-301466550.html

SOURCE John Hancock Insurance

