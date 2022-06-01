U.S. markets closed

John J. Rush, MD, MBA, MHA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

SMITHTOWN, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John J. Rush, MD, MBA, MHA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Healthcare Professional in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work with Arthritis Knee Pain Centers.

Well-established as a physician and entrepreneur, Dr. Rush is the owner, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer of Arthritis Knee Pain Centers (AKPC), a nationwide network of medical practices focused on advanced therapies to treat osteoarthritis of the knee. The practices offer state-of-the-art digital imaging to precision-guide knee joint injections of a visco-supplement. This FDA-approved injection of "visco" cushioning gels provides pain relief and improves mobility for patients without the use of opioids or surgery. The practices also offer knee bracing and lifestyle counseling.

Arthritis Knee Pain Centers have locations in New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Arizona. In addition, Dr. Rush plans on opening three new medical practice locations in Georgia in the cities of Marietta, Alpharetta, and Lilburn.

As part of his work, Dr. Rush provides training to new AKPC physicians and covers clinically, when needed. He and his team of highly trained medical professionals are committed to providing the highest quality of care to their patients and making them feel welcome and cared for during their treatments. He states, "I am honored to be part of the hard-working Arthritis Knee Pain Centers family. People all over the country look to us to relieve them of the debilitating pain caused by osteoarthritis."

In pursuit of his higher education, Dr. Rush first obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Integrated Life Sciences from Kent State University. He went on to earn his Medical Degree from the Northeast Ohio Medical University and completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at Loma Linda Medical Center. Dr. Rush additionally holds Master of Business Administration and Master of Health Administration degrees, both received from Pfeiffer University in Charlotte, NC.

Dr. Rush has also formed the Arthritis Knee Center Political Action Committee. The AKPC PAC contributes to legislators on both sides of the aisle to raise awareness and seek legislative support for cost-effective pain relief treatment protocols for osteoarthritis.

Dr. Rush's latest venture is the Arthritis Knee Pain Centers Foundation, an idea that sprang from AKPC employees. The Foundation's mission is to give back to the communities served by Arthritis Knee Pain Centers. The Foundation raised $200,000 in its first year, 2020. The Foundation has contributed to YMCAs and food banks in all the communities served by AKPC. The Foundation also recently gave a $25,000 minority scholarship award to Dr. Rush's alma mater, Northeast Ohio Medical University. AKPC employees want to give back and believe that business can be a positive force for the social change that is needed in the country.

If you would like to learn more information about AKPC or the Arthritis Knee Pain Centers Foundation, please visit their website at www.arthritiskneepain.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-j-rush-md-mba-mha-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301559624.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

