John J. Woods and Horizon Private Equity Investor Alert: Sonn Law Attorneys Hired by Investors to Investigate Potential Loss Recovery Options

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / The investment fraud lawyers at Sonn Law Group PA have been hired by investors to investigate claims for compensation on behalf of investors who lost money invested in the alleged Ponzi scheme perpetrated by John J. Woods and Horizon Private Equity, following securities fraud allegations filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), Case No. 21-cv-03413-SDG (NDGA2021).

The SEC recently announced securities fraud claims against John Woods, an investment adviser in Marietta, Georgia, for allegedly defrauding over 400 investors in 20 states of more than $110 million, in a massive Ponzi scheme perpetrated through Horizon Private Equity, a supposed investment company Woods controlled, according to court records under review by investor rights attorney Jeffrey Sonn, Esq. Many of the investors were reportedly elderly retirees who trusted Woods with their life savings. Some investors were solicited to invest by Southport Capital.

John Woods' assets were ordered frozen on August 24, 2021 by US District Court Judge Steven Grimberg. The SEC has also asked the Court to appoint a receiver to take over the alleged Ponzi scheme's remaining assets. Court documents suggest that Horizon's bank accounts hold only a small fraction of the money owed to investors. Substantial amounts of investor money were allegedly used for Ponzi-like payments to existing investors or transferred to other Woods companies, according to Court records.

Sonn Law Group Hired to Represent Investors

Investment fraud attorneys at Sonn Law Group have been hired by investors to investigate potential claims against parties who may have aided and abetted a fraud or breach of fiduciary duty, as well as violations of state and federal securities laws. Investors may contact attorneys at Sonn Law Group for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their options at 933-912-3000, service@sonnlaw.com or by entering their information at https://www.sonnlaw.com/investigations/john-woods-horizon-private-equity-ponzi-scheme/.

Sonn Law Group attorneys have over three decades of experience helping investors to recover money in Ponzi scheme cases, securities fraud, and investment fraud. There are no fees if there is no recovery.

Visit https://www.sonnlaw.com/investigations/john-woods-horizon-private-equity-ponzi-scheme/ for more information, and visit www.sonnlaw.com to learn more about the firm. This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations against anyone named in the SEC civil enforcement lawsuit filed against John Woods, Horizon and the other defendants.

