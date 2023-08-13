John Lewis chief plots buy now, pay later service for squeezed middle classes

Nish Kankiwala was appointed the first chief executive of John Lewis Partnership in March - John Lewis Partnership/PA

The boss of John Lewis and Waitrose wants to roll-out a buy now, pay later service as the company’s middle-class customers are increasingly squeezed by the cost of living crisis.

Nish Kankiwala, the first chief executive of John Lewis Partnership who took up the role in March, said younger customers “expect” buy now, pay later (BNPL) and said the department store was likely to develop its own version of the service.

BNPL allows people to borrow money interest-free to make purchases. Customers then make a series of payments over a period of months to settle the debt.

The lending product, which was pioneered by companies such as Klarna, has surged in popularity, particularly among young women, in recent years.

John Lewis already offers interest-free credit when people buy furniture and nursery items worth over £500, allowing them to repay over 12 months.

However, Mr Kankiwala’s comments suggest the department store may roll out instalment payments for lower-value items. Buy now, pay later loans are typically used for items such as clothing and footwear, rather than big-ticket items.

It comes as John Lewis’s traditional middle-class customer base is squeezed by the cost of living crisis and stealth tax raids by Jeremy Hunt.

Middle classes are around £2,500 a year worse off as a result of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said earlier this year.

John Lewis is also looking for ways to boost performance after losing more than £200m last year.

Mr Kankiwala told the Mail on Sunday: “I think we will develop a buy now, pay later product. Especially in the younger generation, people expect it.”

A John Lewis spokesman said the partnership has no immediate plans to create a BNPL service but confirmed it was rolling out interest-bearing loans for big purchases such as TVs and computers.

The company has launched on-the-spot loans charging interest of 16.9pc APR for purchases made online and plans to offer them in store from autumn. The loans will also be extended to cover furniture and homeware.

Story continues

A spokesman said the new loans would “help customers by spreading the cost over a longer period”.

Ambitions for a BNPL service come despite the looming threat of regulation from a Labour government.

Tulip Siddiq, the party’s shadow City minister, called for more regulation of BNPL services in a letter sent to Treasury ministers a week ago.

She claimed that vulnerable consumers “have been left at risk from some of the unethical companies that operate in the sector”.

Christopher Woolard, a former senior regulator at the Financial Conduct Authority, warned in 2019 that BNPL lending was putting “millions of consumers at greater risk of financial difficulty”.

A John Lewis spokesman said: “We are very transparent about our pricing, our APR [annual interest] is 16.9pc and the repayments and total amount payable is always clearly displayed.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.