John Lewis condemns ‘personal attacks’ on execs amid staff backlash

Dame Sharon White was targeted by John Lewis partners in their criticism of changes to redundancy payouts - Terry Murden / Alamy

A senior employee at John Lewis has condemned “personal attacks” by staff as the department store chain battles to contain a backlash over changes to redundancy pay.

Chris Earnshaw, president of John Lewis’s staff council, said he was aware of “the emotion and hurt” among workers after the partnership informed them this week that it was slashing redundancy payments in half from next Thursday.

Writing on an internal forum, Mr Earnshaw said: “I understand why this announcement will feel hard for many partners... However I can’t walk past and condone personal attacks on a group of elected partners who have challenged and worked so diligently with the project team over the last couple of months as this is not the partnership I have grown up in.”

Mr Earnshaw, who is elected by partners to represent them, told staff to be “respectful when expressing their opinion”.

It follows a wave of criticism over policy changes from workers, after John Lewis told staff this week that it was cutting redundancy pay to one week’s pay per year of service.

The partnership said it was making the change as its current two week policy was “higher than typical market practice and comes at a very high cost”.

John Lewis offers the so-called partnership redundancy pay on top of statutory redundancy pay which is set by the Government.

In response to rebukes posted on an internal forum Chris Earnshaw told staff to remain ‘respectful when expressing their opinion’

A spokesman said on Thursday that the redundancy pay was just one part of a generous and attractive package of benefits, adding: “We’re making changes as a high proportion of our current benefits package is weighted towards partners after they have left, when we want to better reward those currently working for us. These changes will allow us to invest more in our partners still within the business.”

However, the announcement sparked concerns that John Lewis was laying the groundwork for sweeping job cuts. Bosses declined to comment on the possibility of redundancies.

Staff have directed anger towards members of the partnership committee who debated the changes, as well as chairman Dame Sharon White.

The committee is made up of staff who sit on the employee-elected partnership council. Workers questioned why the wider partnership council did not get a vote on the changes, claiming this went against the company’s democratic foundations.

John Lewis said it sought legal advice on who could make the decision on redundancy pay changes, with the committee and executive director of people Lisa Cherry able to make the choice.

Lisa Cherry, JLP's executive director of people, has come in for criticism in the wake of changes to redundancy pay

One staff member hit out at Ms Cherry, saying: “It’s disappointing that you have chosen to double down on this path instead of standing up for what is right for this business and its people.”

Others directly addressed Mr Earnshaw, saying: “I would suggest if you would like partners to have any belief that democracy still exists in the partnership, that you call an emergency meeting of the council.”

Dame Sharon also came under fire, with one worker saying: “Under Sharon’s short stewardship she has managed to do so much harm to the business and partners.

“I really hope that the headhunters that we are utilising now to help choose a new chairman are not the same ones that chose Sharon.”

It comes amid strained relations between workers and Dame Sharon ahead of her exit as chairman at the end of her five-year term in 2025.

Last year, staff voted to say they did not have confidence in the progress of the business under chairman Dame Sharon, though they backed her to continue in a second vote.

