John Lewis customer service workers face redundancy

Hundreds of John Lewis customer service workers are facing redundancy as the retailer cuts back the size of its team at a key outsourcer.

The John Lewis Partnership, which also owns Waitrose, is understood to be slashing the number of people it contracts from customer service provider Foundever.

Foundever handles the majority of John Lewis’s customer service and has been its partner for the past 17 years.

The John Lewis team, which currently stands at more than 1,000 workers, is shrinking by around 200 people.

John Lewis said it was trying to find jobs for affected staff but some will face redundancies.

The retailer also employs its own in-house customer service staff and the partnership said the overall customer service team would return to the same size as it was before Christmas following the changes.

The move to scale back the tie-up with Foundever comes weeks after the retailer unveiled refreshed turnaround plans. It has been attempting to identify areas where it can cut costs. John Lewis said last March it had already found £300m of savings but needed to find another £600m by January 2026.

The company is expected to take the axe to its workforce in the coming months, having overhauled its redundancy policy to slash payouts. Management are considering cutting as many as 11,000 roles, with chairman Dame Sharon White saying late last month that some “quite big changes and quite bold changes” needed to be made.

Changes to the customer service team come against a backdrop of criticism from shoppers that service has deteriorated at the retailer. John Lewis has admitted to staff that it had “lost ground on customer sentiment”.

It is giving all its Waitrose workers customer service training for the first time later this year, having previously only offered specialist training to some staff.

A spokesman for John Lewis said: “Customer service is incredibly important to us and our team is made up of both in-house partners and support from third parties.

“We’re constantly reviewing our model to make sure we continue to meet our customers’ needs. We’re working with Foundever to support their staff and offer alternative roles within our own business where we can.”

Foundever said: “All affected employees have been informed and we are now entering a 45-day consultation period throughout which our priority is to engage with them directly while ensuring that the exceptional level of service that John Lewis customers expect will not be impacted by these changes.”

