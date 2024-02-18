John Lewis in fresh housing row over smoke vents in rental properties

john lewis

John Lewis wants to put smoke vents in the “worst possible location” within its new London tower block, firefighters have said, in a fresh headache for the retailer as it expands into property.

The department store giant has been warned that current designs for its Bromley housing scheme risk funnelling smoke towards firefighters during any possible rescue operation.

The London Fire Brigade said it did not support John Lewis’s proposals to put a smoke ventilation system opposite the staircase, given that extracting heat and smoke “away from the stair is critical for safe firefighting operations, as this allows a relatively clean air path for firefighters to approach the flat affected by fire”.

Ventilation systems typically work by attracting smoke to an area where it can then be expelled from the building.

In consultation documents submitted to the Bromley planning committee, the London Fire Brigade said it was crucial that designs took best practice into account.

“This allows firefighters to conserve the limited air in their firefighting breathing apparatus and to reduce the potential for heat stress,” the submission reads. “This also supports better conditions for rescuing casualties or evacuating other flats if required.”

A spokesman for the John Lewis partnership said: “Fire safety is of paramount importance to us, and all our plans fully comply with the regulations. As part of the ongoing planning process – which requires ongoing engagement with various bodies – we are in continued dialogue with the London Fire Brigade.”

John Lewis chariman Dame Sharon White views the Bromley project as central to her turnaround plans - Darren Staples/Bloomberg

The objection from firefighters is the latest challenge for John Lewis as it seeks to expand beyond retail into new areas such as financial services and property.

Chairman Dame Sharon White has said she wants around 40pc of John Lewis Partnership’s profits to come from activities outside retail by 2030, although last year cautioned that the target may have to be reviewed.

The Bromley project – which has been dubbed “the Waitrose tower” locally – is viewed as central to Dame Sharon’s plans.

However, plans to build rental homes in Bromley, south London, and West Ealing, in West London, have both faced local opposition.

Residents have criticised the scale of the buildings, which are to be constructed on top of Waitrose stores. In Bromley, John Lewis is planning to build two tower blocks – one of which will be 24 storeys and the other 19 storeys – as well as smaller surrounding buildings. The scheme will include 353 flats, which John Lewis will own and rent out. In West Ealing, it is building 428 new homes.

John Lewis previously said it was planning to start building in Bromley by the summer of 2024, though it has since removed the target date from its website.

Dame Sharon has said she will step down at the end of her five-year term early next year.

Executives have recently de-emphasised the importance of property and other diversification efforts when discussing the partnership’s strategy.

John Lewis chief executive Nish Kankiwala last month told staff he was “doubling down” on retail under his revamped turnaround plan.

