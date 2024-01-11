John Lewis hires former Jigsaw boss to kickstart turnaround

Peter Ruis is tasked with revitalising the department store - The Canadian Press / Alamy Stock Photo

John Lewis has hired the former boss of Jigsaw to kickstart a turnaround at the struggling department store chain.

Peter Ruis has been appointed executive director of the retail giant, replacing Pippa Wicks who left last February after less than three years in the role.

He will return to John Lewis having previously spent eight years as a director on the company’s executive team from 2005 to 2013.

Mr Ruis began his career in buying roles at retailers including Marks & Spencer, Ted Baker and Levi Strauss.

He subsequently oversaw an international push as managing director of Anthropologie and took Jigsaw to the catwalk at London Fashion Week during his four years as chief executive.

Most recently he has served as chief executive of Indigo, Canada’s largest chain of bookshops.

His return underlines efforts by the John Lewis Partnership to bring fresh impetus to its turnaround efforts amid tough competition from rivals such as M&S.

John Lewis posted a loss of £59m in the first half of 2023 and has warned its turnaround plan will take two years longer than originally planned.

The group, which also owns the Waitrose supermarket chain, is reportedly planning to refocus efforts on retail.

This marks a reversal of the policy implemented by outgoing chairwoman Dame Sharon White, who launched a controversial move into housebuilding.

Dame Sharon, who has said she will step down at the end of her five-year term in 2025, has been overhauling the group’s management.

Last year, she appointed turnaround expert Nish Kankiwala as the company’s first-ever chief executive.

As department store boss, Mr Ruis will be tasked with revitalising the brand as it looks to appeal to younger shoppers.

However, the executive director role has a chequered history.

Prior to Ms Wicks, the post was occupied by Paula Nickolds. She also left the business abruptly in 2020, just weeks after she was made de facto second-in-command to Sir Charlie Mayfield, who was chairman at the time.

Naomi Simcock, who has served as interim department store boss for the last 11 months, has been appointed to a newly created role as operations director for John Lewis.

Mr Kankiwala, chief executive of the John Lewis Partnership, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Peter back to the partnership. He has a deep understanding of customers, brands and product from his 30-year career spanning a variety of major high street and online retailers.

“He also brings a clear and proven passion for the John Lewis brand and the partnership model, and I have no doubt he will be integral to our future success.”