John Lewis hires former Royal Mail chief who led push into housing

John Lewis Partnership plans to build more than 400 flats above a Waitrose in West Ealing - Sean Dempsey/PA

The owner of John Lewis and Waitrose has hired Royal Mail’s former property chief to oversee a push into housing.

John Lewis Partnership has hired Martin Gafsen as its new director of property, replacing Chris Harris who resigned in June.

Mr Gafsen is currently Royal Mail’s interim corporate finance director but was previously the company’s property director.

The new appointment comes as John Lewis embarks on a major push into house building as part of a plan by chairman Dame Sharon White to diversify its business outside of retail.

Mr Gafsen worked on residential projects while at Royal Mail, helping to draw up plans to transform its Mount Pleasant sorting office site in North London into 681 homes.

Despite criticism from Islington and Camden councils for the level of affordable housing, the plan was greenlit by then-Mayor of London Boris Johnson in 2014.

The site was then sold to developer Taylor Wimpey for £193.5m in 2017 and subsequently converted into flats.

Mr Gafsen said: “It’s a great privilege to join the Partnership, home to two of the UK’s most loved brands.

“With an extensive and valuable property portfolio, we have an important role to play in ensuring it continues delivering value for the long term benefit of customers and Partners for generations to come.”

John Lewis wants to build 10,000 rental homes by 2030 and wants 40pc of profits to come from activities outside of retail by that point.

Mr Gafsen’s predecessor, Mr Harris, was a pivotal figure in Dame Sharon’s push into house building and helped engineer a £500m deal with fund manager Abrdn to finance the construction of 1,000 homes in Reading, Bromley, and West Ealing.

John Lewis’s property projects have been met with local opposition. Plans to build more than 400 flats above a Waitrose in West Ealing, London, face complaints from locals over the proposed height of the 20-storey development, while a development in Bromley has drawn criticism for offering fewer affordable homes than recommended by the town council.

Planning documents also revealed the company faces making a negative return of £57m on the West Ealing development.

Aside from house building, the partnership is also pursuing an overhaul of its Waitrose stores. Some will be moved to different locations and upgraded to make them more cost-effective and energy efficient.

Dame Sharon, who joined JLP in 2020, said this month she will not seek a second term as chairman when her five-year term runs out in 2025.

