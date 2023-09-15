John Lewis’s plodding revival leaves question mark over Sharon White’s future

Dame Sharon has been at the heart of the partnership’s ‘sustainable profit’ recovery plan ever since it launched - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

When John Lewis chairman Dame Sharon White was asked in 2020 how she would view success, her ambitions were clear.

Not only did she want to turn around the ailing partnership, but she also targeted profits of £400m by 2026.

She said: “We’re running hard to get there… I’ll feel good if we do it in five years.”

Now, three years later, that objective is no longer on the immediate horizon.

The scale of the challenge facing Dame Sharon emerged on Thursday when she revealed the company’s turnaround plan had been pushed back by two years.

Rather than returning to “sustainable profit” by 2026, John Lewis said it will still be pursuing its turnaround until 2028.

The delay risks creating a fresh headache for Dame Sharon, who has been at the heart of the partnership’s recovery plan ever since it launched eight months into her tenure.

One former John Lewis executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the suggestion that sustainable profits are still some way off is “not great”.

They said: “What we’re seeing is John Lewis normalising losses at the half year, which never used to be the case.”

John Lewis posted a loss of £59m for the first half of 2023, which was an improvement on last year’s £100m shortfall across the same period.

However, the former executive said it would do little to ease the pressure: “Sharon’s position feels difficult as ever. Management must surely be thinking about who could replace her.”

Such comments may appear premature, but there is no doubt that the company’s performance in the second half of the year – when the partnership makes most of its profits – will be key.

Shore Capital analyst Clive Black said he said he was encouraged by Thursday’s early signs of progress.

“My overarching view is that there is an improvement taking place year over year,” Black says. “That’s quite fundamental because if things were going the other way, it would be particularly worrying.”

Yet, it is not in the City where Dame Sharon is facing her toughest critics.

Winning around John Lewis and Waitrose staff is expected to prove a mounting challenge amid frustration over decisions on the firm’s bonuses.

On Thursday, John Lewis suggested that once again, staff may not receive a partnership bonus this year, although a decision is not expected until closer to the year-end.

It said: “Our priorities for investment remain to modernise the business, improve customer service and do more for partner pay, where we can. These demands are significant and take precedence over the partnership bonus.”

If not paid this year, it will mean that Dame Sharon has awarded a staff bonus just once since taking the reins.

Staff on Thursday said they were not surprised that the turnaround plan had been delayed.

“Partners are fed up within branches and poor performance has been normalised,” one Waitrose worker said. But they warned that “the news concerning the bonus should worry Dame Sharon”.

“It will cause dreadful unease if not paid, even if it were to be, say, just 1pc or 2pc,” they said.

Dame Sharon is expected to face fierce questioning at a staff meeting next month when she appears before the so-called partnership council – a group made up of workers selected across the John Lewis and Waitrose teams.

Documents seen by The Telegraph show that a section of the session will be dedicated to councillors “sharing with the chairman and her leadership team their reflections on the half-year results and the progress of the partnership since the meeting in May”.

The partnership council is required to vote once a year over how they view progress in the business.

In May, the council voted to say they did not have confidence in John Lewis’s performance under Dame Sharon’s leadership over the past year. They did, however, say they supported her future strategy in a second vote.

All this will be front and centre of the chairman’s mind as she prepares to be grilled by workers next month.

Some suggest Dame Sharon may look to divert some of the trickier questions to her new chief executive, Nish Kankiwala, who joined the partnership earlier this year and became the first person to fill such a role.

Following his appointment in March, Dame Sharon said Kankiwala’s focus would be on driving “performance and profitability day to day”.

Cost-cutting expert Nish Kankiwala was hired as John Lewis’s first chief executive in March - John Lewis Partnership/PA

On Thursday, on a media call with reporters, the chairman referred questions as to who would manage the department store group in the longer term to Mr Kankiwala, as he responded to queries around the exit of turnaround specialist Pippa Wicks earlier this year.

With the new chief focused on the day-to-day operation, Dame Sharon is adopting a more wide-ranging remit.

Earlier this year, John Lewis said her focus would be “on the strategy for the partnership and our big commercial choices”.

A central part of her plans had been to diversify the partnership away from purely retail. The target for some time has been for the group to generate 40pc of its profits from non-retail avenues by 2030.

New housing developments are crucial to this and Waitrose is looking to build rental homes above two of its stores and in a former warehouse.

However, even here, Dame Sharon has remained coy over when it may hit its objectives.

“Diversification remains a really important goal for the business, not least in terms of our balance sheet and how we’re managing our financial risk as a business,” she told reporters on Thursday.

“The 40pc target remains a long-term goal and we’ll have to see whether that also has a bit of a delay to it.”

Given the risk of John Lewis falling behind on yet more goals, the question for many is whether Dame Sharon is still “running hard” to achieve them.

One worker says everything right now feels like a “marginal improvement”.

They said: “It’s as if you play the first five games of the football season, you draw one and lose four and say “it’s ok, it’ll improve’.

“And then you play the next five, win one and still lose four. It still feels considerably below average and very poor.”

