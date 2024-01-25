John Lewis poised to accelerate job cuts after slashing redundancy payouts

Changes to pay come ahead of Dame Sharon White stepping down as chairman next year - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

John Lewis has paved the way for job cuts after telling staff it will halve redundancy payouts, making it cheaper to lay off workers.

The employee-owned company told staff this week that it will cut redundancy pay to one week’s pay per year of service, saying its current two-week policy was “higher than typical market practice and comes at a very high cost”.

John Lewis offers “partnership redundancy pay” on top of statutory redundancy pay which is set by the Government.

In an internal memo on Thursday, the John Lewis Partnership said: “Against all of our competing priorities for investment, it’s fair to say that the high cost of redundancy pay has been one of the things that’s prevented us from moving as quickly as we’ve wanted to transform ourselves for the future, and has restricted our ability to invest more in pay.”

John Lewis said it needed to make the policy “more affordable” in order to “free up cash”. It said most of its staff would never be affected by the changes, with redundancies a “last resort”. Workers who are there for shorter periods of time will benefit from higher redundancy payments under a separate policy shift.

A spokesman for John Lewis said it offered a “generous and attractive range of benefits that includes a redundancy package, which will continue to be above the market”.

They added: “We’re making changes as a high proportion of our current benefits package is weighted towards partners after they have left, when we want to better reward those currently working for us. These changes will allow us to invest more in our partners still within the business.”

However, it has fuelled speculation internally that there could be looming job cuts.

In March last year John Lewis warned over job cuts as part of a wider shake-up to lower costs across the business. Dame Sharon White, chairman of John Lewis, said the partnership was changing how night staff pick orders, which “inevitably means fewer partners”.

John Lewis has 76,000 staff who are known as partners working across its department stores, Waitrose supermarkets and head offices. Staffing accounts for one of John Lewis’s biggest costs and in the last financial year, it spent £1.8bn in total on employees.

On an internal forum, staff lashed out at the changes to redundancy pay, with one claiming the message appeared to be “loud and clear” that job cuts were coming.

Another argued the change was a “total betrayal of our core values”, while a third said they viewed the announcement as a sign that “redundancies are on the horizon”.

It comes less than a week after the Telegraph revealed that John Lewis had warned staff that they faced smaller pay rises in a “reset” of its salary policies. Under the proposals unveiled earlier this month, management would be granted more power to limit pay rises if John Lewis needed to divert the cash elsewhere.

Tensions have been mounting between John Lewis and its staff over the past few years, as bosses push to return the partnership to profit.

Last March, staff were not given a company-wide bonus in what was only the second time it has axed the payout in its history. Meanwhile, it was forced to push back its turnaround targets by two years last September after facing fresh pressure from higher inflation.

It said it also needed to invest more in the business to revive its fortunes.

John Lewis is cutting £600m of costs out of the business on top of £300m already stripped out.

In a partnership council vote last year, staff said they did not have confidence in the progress of the business under chairman Dame Sharon, though they backed her to continue in a second vote.

Changes to pay come ahead of Dame Sharon stepping down as chairman at the end of her term next year.

