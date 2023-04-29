John Lewis to slash London office space as staff work from home

The front of John Lewis department store is pictured on Oxford Street in central London on the afternoon of March 21, 2020, as the store announced it was to close all 50 stores temporarily on Monday. - John Lewis, one of the biggest names on the British high street, is to temporarily close its 50 department stores nationwide because of the coronavirus crisis, it announced on Saturday. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

John Lewis is slashing the size of its central London headquarters by more than half, after thousands of staff left their desks to work from home.

The John Lewis Partnership, which also owns Waitrose, is understood to have hired property experts from Tuckerman to help it find new offices in central London, with plans to move next year.

Sources suggested that the partnership is looking for offices which are less than half the size of its current headquarters. It occupies around 220,000 square feet of space at its offices in London Victoria, according to industry sources, and is seeking a location with about 100,000 square feet of office space.

It comes as the retailer scrambles to save money, having earlier this year warned it was ramping up plans to cut costs by £600m after inflation "hit like a hurricane".

Insiders insisted the office downsizing was not driven by cost-saving efforts, but about how much space John Lewis needed after staff embraced flexible working.

The Telegraph understands that the partnership had only been using half of the office space at the location, with some of the floors closed off entirely because so few staff are there.

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer at John Lewis, last January wrote on LinkedIn that its current offices were "no longer suitable for our needs" as the partnership had adopted what he termed a "blended working" policy.

This is different to formal flexible working arrangements because it is more fluid, Mr Murphy said, and meant office workers were having regular conversations with their manager over their work patterns. There is no company-wide rule on the minimum number of days that staff are required to work in the office. Instead, it is left to the discretion of their manager.

Mr Murphy added: "We’ve discovered nothing to make us believe a blended approach isn’t workable in the long term for most ‘office’ jobs."

However, at the time, he had said no decisions had been made about what a future office space for the group would look like.

A spokesman for John Lewis said: "We announced last year that we're moving to a new London office that better suits our needs when our current lease ends next year.

"Like many businesses, we don't need as much space now we have a blended approach to working in offices, home and out in the business.

"As our requirements for office space reduce, we also expect to reduce our occupancy costs."

Other supermarket groups have similarly taken steps to cut their office space, including Sainsbury's which in February announced it was shutting its Milton Keynes offices, where more than nine in ten desks were typically empty.

Marks & Spencer, meanwhile, earlier this month said the lease on its London offices was ending in 2028. A spokesman said: "That is a sensible time to think about the amount of space we have in London vs elsewhere."

It followed reports that M&S might seek to establish smaller office hubs across the whole of the UK.

Sharon White, chair of John Lewis Partnership Plc, speaks during a panel debate at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) 2022 Annual Conference in Birmingham, UK, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

News that John Lewis is downsizing its offices dramatically comes amid a broader shake-up across the business.

Chairman Dame Sharon White has said the company needs to become "more efficient and productive". She is even considering bringing in an outside investor at the business, which at present is fully owned by its staff.

John Lewis is identifying assets which can be sold off, and recently has started the process of selling a golf club in Berkshire, which had been bought by John Spedan Lewis, the founder of the John Lewis Partnership, in 1938 and offers employees discounted membership. The retailer decided to sell the club because of a fall in the number of staff using it.

Dame Sharon has said the partnership needs to "step up our transformation" as she increased its cost-cutting target from £300m to £900m.

The company also recently hired its first ever chief executive, turnaround expert Nish Kankiwala.

John Lewis, which has £350m of debt that needs repaying or refinancing within the next two years, has been battling to stop losses from ballooning in the face of inflationary pressures. In its latest financial year, losses hit more than £230m, compared to a £27m loss last year.

It meant the retailer scrapped its staff bonus for only the second time in its history. The first was during the Covid pandemic.