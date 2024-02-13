John Lewis threatens to discipline staff over abusive messages

John Lewis

John Lewis has threatened staff with disciplinary action after a spate of abusive comments on its internal forum as workers brace for sweeping job cuts.

The partnership, which also owns Waitrose supermarkets, said workers writing “unacceptable comments” on its intranet would be called to meetings with people managers.

The John Lewis Partnership said there was a “significant and understandable strength of feeling about recent announcements but that’s not an excuse for some of the abuse we’ve seen”.

It said there were many comments on its forum which were “abusive, hurtful and simply unacceptable”, warning employees that bullying, harassment or any offensive conduct would be treated as a disciplinary matter.

The partnership, run by chairman Dame Sharon White, said: “The intranet is not a social media platform. It’s a business channel and should be treated as such by every partner.”

It comes amid fraying relations between the partnership and its workers as it steps up turnaround efforts. The company is considering axing 11,000 roles, with management saying “difficult decisions” needed to be made to protect the partnership’s future.

It has added fuel to a mounting backlash from workers, who last year voted against Dame Sharon in one of two crucial ballots on her leadership. They backed her in a second vote.

GMB has warned Dame Sharon White it is poised to ballot workers on walkouts - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The news that deep job cuts are on the table came just days after staff were told redundancy payments were being cut in half.

At the start of the month, John Lewis reduced redundancy pay to one week’s pay per year of service, claiming it needed to make the policy “more affordable” and “free up cash”.

Staffing accounts for one of John Lewis’s biggest costs. It spent £1.8bn on employees in the last financial year.

The staff changes threaten to spark strike action, with union chiefs over the weekend telling John Lewis it needed to provide answers to workers.

In a letter to Dame Sharon, GMB said it was poised to ballot the retailer’s workers over walkouts if she failed to provide more detail on the upcoming cuts. It demanded an urgent meeting with John Lewis management.

A spokesman for John Lewis said it had received the letter and would reply to the GMB.

