John Lewis on track to return to profit, says Dame Sharon White

John Lewis will return to profit this year, its chairman Dame Sharon White has said, as the retailer prepares to cut as many as 11,000 jobs as part of a drastic turnaround plan.

Dame Sharon told staff that the partnership, which also owns Waitrose, will “more than break-even” after it slumped to a £234m loss last year.

In a video message, Dame Sharon told employees to prepare for “quite big changes and quite bold changes”.

It comes just days after it emerged that John Lewis was consulting on plans to cut its 76,000 strong workforce by at least 10pc, or 11,000 staff, over the next five years. It is also cutting redundancy pay in half for staff, saying it needed to make this more affordable.

Dame Sharon said: “There’s been an awful lot of change over the past year. But those efforts are starting to show themselves in our commercial performance, we are converting more of our sales into return to partners, and we will more than breakeven this year, which is a great start as we build back to sustainable profit for the business.”

A return to profitability will provide a major boost for John Lewis after posting a loss for the last three consecutive years and warning that its turnaround had been delayed.

In September, Dame Sharon said John Lewis would not return to a sustainable profit before the 2027/28 financial year.

Nish Kankiwala, the John Lewis Partnership’s chief executive, also said at the time performance was improving but “customers are feeling the pinch”. “Therefore, it’s difficult to give a more specific guidance in relation to numbers,” he added.

John Lewis is currently in the process of stripping £900m worth of costs out of the business.

Dame Sharon and Mr Kankiwala said in the memo sent to employees on Monday that layoffs would be a last resort, adding that the partnership was already having to replace 30,000 workers every year who were leaving.

They added: “We will make changes through natural turnover wherever possible.”

Dame Sharon made the announcement as she unveiled wider plans for John Lewis’s turnaround.

All staff in its Waitrose supermarkets will get customer service training for the first time in an effort to turnaround falling sales. The supermarket has previously only offered specialist training to some workers.

It follows criticism from shoppers over worsening customer service in its supermarkets, leading more people to switch to rival supermarket Marks & Spencer. John Lewis admitted in documents this week that it had “lost ground on customer sentiment”.

John Lewis said it will also invest in faster in-store WiFi and better fridges for its Waitrose supermarkets.

Mr Kankiwala said: “We have to fix the basics of our business... fundamentally we have to have our shops looking great again.”

He said the shake-up was designed to create a “sustainable partnership, which remains independent”.

Mr Kankiwala said the refreshed plan would “double down” on retail, signalling a shift away from Dame Sharon’s earlier plans to diversify into financial services and rental homes.

Dame Sharon is due to step down as chairman of John Lewis at the end of her five year term next year.

John Lewis said it would also be simplifying its operating model and improve productivity among workers.

Dame Sharon and Mr Kankiwala said: “The partnership plan is working and our financial performance is improving... Regretfully, it does mean reducing the number of partners we need in our business.

“The easy thing would be to avoid difficult decisions. But that would not be the right thing to do.”

John Lewis is due to publish its annual results on March 14.

