Arm hits $68bn valuation in New York listing

Arm was previously a blue-chip stalwart of the London Stock Exchange - Brendan McDermid

Shares in Arm jumped on Thursday as the British microchip designer went public in New York, valuing it at nearly $70bn (£56.4bn) in a record-breaking float for a UK company.

The Cambridge-based company’s shares opened trading at $56.10, 10pc higher than the $51 offering price set on Wednesday night.

Shares closed 25pc higher at $63.59, giving Arm a value of $68bn.

The Nasdaq listing is the biggest ever for a British company and the biggest worldwide for almost two years. Its surge in early trading will be seen as a sign of strong demand for new listings, giving hope that the dormant market for new IPOs will reopen.

Arm, whose microchip architecture features in smartphones, cars and billions of other electronics, was bought by the Japanese giant SoftBank for £24bn in 2016.

It was previously listed in London but the company opted to float in New York this time, despite a concerted push from Rishi Sunak and the London Stock Exchange.

SoftBank has sold $4.9bn worth of shares to investors, and will retain around 90pc of the company.

Arm said last week it planned to price the flotation at between $47 and $51 a share, lower than had been expected, after investors raised questions about the company’s growth and its exposure to China.

However, an investor roadshow has boosted appetite, leading the company to price shares at the top of that range on Wednesday.

Rene Haas, the chief executive, said: “As a public company, Arm is in a stronger position to strengthen our already talented engineering team and invest in more AI opportunities.”

He said: “I know it has been a long road with lots of twists and turns we never anticipated nor expected. But we came through as a stronger and more resilient company.”

Arm came close to being sold to chip giant Nvidia for $40bn under a deal struck in 2020 but the acquisition was scuppered by regulators.

07:25 PM BST

Signing off

That’s all from us today. As ever, we’ll be back first thing tomorrow with the latest.

Story continues

I’ll leave you the latest from special business correspondent Matt Oliver: Why the end of BP’s Looney era has left a takeover target on its back

07:08 PM BST

Beijing attacks EU’s protectionist ‘poison’ after Brussels launches crackdown on Chinese cars

Beijing has attacked what it claimed was the “poison” of protectionism within the European Union after Brussels launched a crackdown on cheap Chinese electric vehicles.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said an investigation into state subsidies for the country’s electric car industry was a “naked protectionist act that will seriously disrupt and distort the global automotive industry and supply chain, including the EU”.

The EU launched an inquiry into Chinese state subsidies on Wednesday after complaints from European automakers that prices of imports were being kept artificially low.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has the story...

06:43 PM BST

Downing Street refuses to guarantee HS2 will run to Manchester

The Manchester leg of the controversial HS2 railway line faces the axe as Rishi Sunak considers plans to save £35 billion.

Downing Street on Thursday refused to guarantee the high-speed link will run to the north of England after the Prime Minister held talks with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

No 10 suggested ministers would need to balance the interests of “passengers and taxpayers” when asked about speculation that the northern leg could be shelved amid spiralling costs and delays.

Daniel Martin, deputy political editor, reports...

No 10 suggested ministers would need to balance the interests of “passengers and taxpayers” - HS2

06:28 PM BST

X users can now hide their likes

Users of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, are now able to stop liked posts appearing on their profile.

You can now hide your likes, but I recommend keeping them open and just using bookmarks for interesting posts https://t.co/mF1lhMc1mb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2023

06:21 PM BST

Arm's record listing is a reminder of London's post-Brexit struggles

Today’s record listing of British chipmaker Arm serves a bittersweet reminder of the “struggles” which London faces after Brexit, according to one commentator.

George Sweeney, deputy editor at personal finance comparison website finder.com, said:

A surprisingly strong start to trading for Arm has seen its share price break the $60 mark, substantially above what most analysts predicted. This could be partly due to the fact that the IPO became oversubscribed, providing leverage to demand a higher price. Even so, owners of Arm (SoftBank) had been pushing for an even higher valuation after it paid $16bn to acquire 25pc of Arm from one of its own venture capital funds, Vision Fund. Although this is an exciting opportunity to invest in a chipmaker in its early stages, it will be a tough challenge for Arm to grow and keep pace with the more well-established global players. As an example, Nvidia grew 127pc in their first year of trading back in 1999 and is now a much larger business than Arm. Retail investors should also be alert to the risk of Arm’s stock price falling back after this initial flurry of interest. Amidst all the noise of this IPO, it’s worth remembering that listing on the FTSE could have been a logical move for the british-based firm and it would have been the one of the largest 14 constituents of the FTSE 100 based on its live market cap. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case and is a reminder of the struggles that London is having post-Brexit.

05:47 PM BST

Arm's 'true value' not yet known, says analyst

Despite recording the biggest worldwide listing in two years, the “true value” of Arm will not be known for some time, according to one analyst.

Ben Barringer, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said:

Following a heavily oversubscribed IPO, ARM has started its first day of trading with a bang. Shares are up considerably, and will delight not only Softbank, but also the cornerstone investors from the big tech world, who are having somewhat of a comeback in 2023. Now much of this is clearly hype and a bit of market froth, particularly as it has been starved of high profile IPOs in recent years. But with interest rates seeming to have peaked, growth companies are coming back into vogue at a time when artificial intelligence threatens to change the world as we know it. With only 10pc of the company up for grabs in this IPO, pricing in the early stages will be quite volatile, so we won’t know the true value for some time. For example, ARM’s Q3 results won’t be until 14th November. However, investors, and especially those in big tech, clearly recognise ARM’s unique status. Its licensing and royalty business model gives it clear sight of its earnings and will sustain it even in difficult environments. Not only that, it has invested heavily and diversified its offering since being acquired by Softbank and has also continued to have an entrenched and dominant position in smartphone processors.

05:38 PM BST

Arm shares jumps 20pc

Arm has surged past $60 per share, meaning it is trading 20pc above its initial public offering price of $51.

05:32 PM BST

Arm's initial public offering is the biggest ever for a British company

Technology editor James Titcomb has the commentary on Arm’s highly anticipated debut on the Nasdaq:

Shares in Arm jumped as the British microchip designer went public in New York, valuing it at $60bn (£48bn) in a record-breaking float for a UK company. The Cambridge-based company’s shares opened trading at $56.10 on Thursday afternoon, 10pc higher than the $51 offering price set on Wednesday night. This values it at $60bn on a fully diluted basis, which includes millions of share awards due to be handed to staff over the coming months. The Nasdaq listing is the biggest ever for a British company and the biggest worldwide for almost two years. Its surge in early trading will be seen as a sign of strong demand for new listings, giving hope that the dormant market for new IPOs will reopen. Arm, whose microchip architecture features in smartphones, cars and billions of other electronics, was bought by the Japanese giant SoftBank for £24bn in 2016. It was previously listed in London but the company opted to float in New York this time, despite a concerted push from Rishi Sunak and the London Stock Exchange. SoftBank has sold $4.9bn worth of shares to investors, and will retain around 90pc of the company. Arm said last week it planned to price the flotation at between $47 and $51 a share, lower than had been expected, after investors raised questions about the company’s growth and its exposure to China. However, an investor roadshow has boosted appetite, leading the company to price shares at the top of that range on Wednesday. Chief executive Rene Haas said: “As a public company, Arm is in a stronger position to strengthen our already talented engineering team and invest in more AI opportunities.” He said: “I know it has been a long road with lots of twists and turns we never anticipated nor expected. But we came through as a stronger and more resilient company.” Arm came close to being sold to chip giant Nvidia for $40bn under a deal struck in 2020 but the acquisition was scuppered by regulators.

Its surge in early trading will be seen as a sign of strong demand for new listings - JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

05:16 PM BST

Arm shares begin trading

Shares in British chipmaker Arm have surged on their first day of trading in New York, fetching the Cambridge-based company a valuation of $59.9bn (£48.25).

Arm opened at $56.10 per share on Thursday, 10pc above its initial public offering price of $51.

The company had secured a fully diluted valuation, which includes share options to staff, of more than $54.5bn on Wednesday after pricing its IPO at the high end of its marketed range.

Its US float marks Arm’s highly-anticipated return to the public market, having previously been a blue-chip stalwart of the London Stock Exchange.

The business was taken private seven years ago in a $32bn deal by Japanese investor SoftBank.

It later tried to sell the company, which designs the underlying technology used in smartphone processors, for $40bn to rival Nvidia, although the deal was blocked by regulators.

SoftBank, under enigmatic chief executive Masayoshi Son, subsequently sought to list the business in the US despite the UK government lobbying for a return to the Square Mile.

The first-day jump in Arm’s share price will represent a boost for SoftBank, which had sought to brush off concerns around revenue growth after sales stalled last year.

The investment giant will still own around 90pc of the business.

Arm debuts on Nasdaq at $56.10 per share, up 10% from IPO price



The stock opened 10% above the initial public offering (IPO) price of $51 per share, valuing the firm at $54.5 billion on a fully diluted basis. Arm is trading under the ticker symbol ARM. pic.twitter.com/Anzgj8fUJp — Momentum (@Momentopflop) September 14, 2023

05:06 PM BST

Kaiser Chiefs and Nelly back catalogues sold by British fund in $465m deal

Music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund has sold some of its catalogues, including songs by the Kaiser Chiefs and rapper Nelly, in a $465m (£373m) deal to pay down debt and bolster its share price.

Banking and financial services correspondent Simon Foy has the details:

The London-listed investment firm, which specialises in buying up valuable song catalogues, said it would sell 29 catalogues of music to a private Blackstone vehicle to fund a share buy-back amid concerns over its poor share price performance. Merck Mercuriadis, Hipgnosis’s founder, said the sale would boost the market’s perception of the company’s value. He said: ““Earlier this year we initiated consultations with shareholders, in contemplation of the continuation vote and our concerns that the true value of our iconic songs was not being reflected in our share price. “It was clear that shareholders shared our belief in the continuing long-term opportunity of Hipgnosis Songs Fund and wished to see a significant share buy back programme and reduction of our leverage in order to deliver a re-rating in the share price.” Shares in Hipgnosis, which also owns rights to songs by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Neil Young and Blondie, rose 0.5pc to 93.5p in afternoon trading, valuing it at £1.1bn. It comes after Hipgnosis has faced scrutiny for the way it values its song catalogue amid rising interest rates. In November, it was forced to secure a new $700m revolving credit facility after maxing out its previous $600m debt package. In a further blow, Sir Rod Stewart abandoned a lucrative deal to sell his song rights to Hipgnosis in June after years of discussions, saying it was “not the right company to manage my song catalogue, career, or legacy”. On Thursday, the company’s board said it continued to believe that “the best way to maximise long-term shareholder value is to buy, hold and actively manage culturally important assets that will deliver income and capital growth over time”. The 29 catalogues being sold accounted for nearly one fifth of the company’s portfolio by value as of the end of March. Hipgnosis will retain ownership of seven of its ten largest catalogues, it added.

Music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund has sold some of its catalogues, including songs by the Kaiser Chiefs - Elliot McRae/Victorious Festival

04:58 PM BST

FTSE 100 closes nearly 2pc higher

The FTSE 100 has closed in the green after finishing nearly 2pc higher.

The blue-chip index gained 1.95pc or 147.09 points to close at 7,673.08, its highest since July 31. The FTSE 250 index added 1.82pc at 18,899.70.

The FTSE 100 was boosted by bank shares - including Lloyds, Barclays and NatWest - which surged 2.54pc after the ECB increased interest rates to a record high.

The index was also lifted by a surge in commodity prices with iron ore and oil rallying during the day, boosting commodity-rich stocks.

04:25 PM BST

Port Talbot steel mill falls to £280m loss as it closes in on Government cash injection

The owner of Britain’s biggest steelworks slumped to a £279m loss last year as inflation battered the business.

Industry editor Howard Mustoe reports:

Tata Steel, which owns Port Talbot in Wales, fell from an £82m profit in 2021 to a heavy loss last year as the cost of everything from energy to raw materials like iron soared, newly published accounts said. The extent of the mill’s financial difficulties have come to light as the Government prepares to invest £500m in Port Talbot to secure the factory’s future. The company’s Indian owner, Tata, plans to use the funding to convert its ageing steel works to make greener metal. Port Talbot currently operates blast furnaces, which use huge amounts of methane and a pure form of coal called coke to turn iron into steel. It is a very carbon-intensive process using centuries-old technology. Instead, it wants to convert its factory to use electric arc furnaces. These will use electricity from the grid, an energy source which is becoming greener each year as more wind and solar power is used. But electric arc furnaces require far fewer people to operate them, meaning job cuts are likely in a part of the country where high-value manufacturing jobs are in short supply. The Financial Times said as many as 3,000 of Port Talbot’s 4,000 employees could be at risk of redundancies. The conversion would also mean the plant would lose its ability to make steel from iron, instead relying on recycled steel as its raw material. The government and Tata are understood to be close to a deal to decarbonise the plant, although talks are ongoing. Tata and the Government both declined to comment. The Government has already pledged to support a separate gigafactory being constructed by Tata. It will be built in the UK to supply batteries to Jaguar Land Rover, which is also owned by Tata. The UK beat Spain to host the battery factory. The Treasury is understood to have offered up to £500m in subsidies to Tata, although Jaguar Land Rover previously denied it was offered funding to influence the decision. Details of the government support to Tata will be published “in due course” the Department for Business and Trade said when the battery deal was unveiled in July. Port Talbot supplies steel for UK car makers like Jaguar Land Rover, for landing gear and engine parts on Boeing and Airbus passenger jets and for use in the construction industry. Sales to the end of March increased by just £3m to £3.13bn as prices per tonne of the metal rose. “Deliveries were lower reflecting subdued market demand” especially in the last half of its financial year, it said.

Tata Steel, which owns Port Talbot in Wales, fell from an £82m profit in 2021 to a heavy loss last year - GEOFF CADDICK

04:04 PM BST

Property tycoon apologises for saying layoffs are needed to fix worker ‘arrogance’

A millionaire property tycoon “deeply regrets” calling for a 50pc rise in unemployment which he said could fix “arrogance” among workers.

Economics reporter Melissa Lawford reports:

Tim Gurner has backtracked on comments made earlier this week, when he said “pain in the economy” was needed to “remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way around”. The Australian entrepreneur told a property conference that the pandemic had dampened productivity because workers had “been paid a lot to do not too much”. “We’ve got to kill that attitude,” he said. “And that has to come through hurting the economy.” He told the Australian Financial Review that unemployment had to rise by up to 50pc to tackle the issue. Australia has an unemployment rate of 3.7pc, therefore, an increase of this kind would mean layoffs for around 200,000 people.

Read the full story here...

03:49 PM BST

Behind the scenes at Arm's listing on the Nasdaq

Here are some pictures showing behind the scenes at Arm’s highly anticipated listing on the Nasdaq in New York.

Rene Haas, chief executive of Arm, holding the Nasdaq Opening Crystal presented as part of the symbolic opening bell ritual. - Richard Drew

Rene Haas, chief executive of Arm, addressing the chip maker's employees via video link. - BRENDAN MCDERMID

Rene Haas, chief executive of Arm, outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. - BRENDAN MCDERMID

03:34 PM BST

Handing over

As the excitement builds around Arm’s listing on the Nasdaq, I’m heading off and leaving you in the hands of Adam Mawardi.

Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at brokerage firm Capital.com, described the Arm IPO as “the most hyped listing we’ve had in the markets for a while”.

He said: “It will also be a major test of risk appetite and whether these high-growth, speculative companies still attract interest in a new world of higher interest rates.”

Judging by the fact that Arm is poised to fetch a valuation of up to $64.1bn, blowing 23pc past its offer price, it looks like that test has been passed with flying colours.

Arm chief executive Rene Haas speaks as Arm holds its an initial public offering - REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

03:23 PM BST

Arm to hit $64bn valuation in New York listing

Shares in the British microchip company Arm are expected to surge when it lists on the Nasdaq in New York this afternoon, giving the company a value of $64bn.

The Cambridge-based manufacturer is indicated to open at $63 a share when it floats shortly, having priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $51.

The IPO gave the Softbank-owned company a valuation of more than $52bn (£42bn).

The indicated opening price would give the company an immediate a surge in value of 23pc to $64bn.

Arm chief executive Rene Haas as the company holds its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq in New York - REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

03:07 PM BST

Taming inflation more important than preventing downturn, say economists

Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING, said the ECB has to show it is determined to crush inflation. He said:

The ECB only has one job and this job is to maintain price stability. The eurozone has not seen price stability in almost three years. And even if the inflation surge is mainly due to factors outside of the ECB’s direct reach, the Bank simply has to show its determination to stamp it out. That this approach will eventually push the eurozone economy into a more severe slowdown does not matter to the ECB, at least not for now.

Jill Hirzel of Insight Investment said: “Although the peak in rates may now be in, we expect policy to remain restrictive for an extended period to bring inflation back to target absent a negative growth shock.”

02:56 PM BST

Lagarde brushes off suggestion of rate cuts

Christine Lagarde was at pains to insist that the prospect of a future cut in borrowing costs “was not even a word that we have pronounced” after the ECB raised interest rates to 4pc.

She told her press conference in Frankfurt, which has not concluded: “Inflation has declined, and we want it to continue to decline.”

Asked if the ECB was more likely to deepen a downturn faced by the eurozone economy, she responded at: “We’re doing that not because we want to force a recession, but because we want price stability.”

02:49 PM BST

Higher fuel prices boosts US retail sales

Retail sales in the United States accelerated slightly in August, government data showed, as a spike in gas prices boosted sales at service stations.

Sales in the world’s largest economy climbed 0.6pc to $697.6bn last month, inching up from July’s revised 0.5pc bump, the Commerce Department said.

Economists had forecast a slowdown from July to August although consumers continued to spend - defying expectations that they would pull back more quickly as higher interest rates bite.

Analysts do not foresee the current strength persisting, however, as the jobs market gradually loses steam and student loan repayments weigh on spending.

The figures come after a mixed report Wednesday showing an uptick in consumer inflation, and as the US central bank weighs the need for further rate hikes to ease demand.

🇺🇸 Spending resilience in August, but...



✅#Retail sales +0.6%

🔻Adj for inflation -0.1%



✅Core 0.1%

🔻Adj inflation -0.3%



⛽️Gas 5.2%

👗Clothing 0.9%

🎮Elect 0.7%

⚕️Health 0.5%

🥕Food 0.4%

🚗Autos 0.3%

👩‍🍳Rest/bars 0.3%

🏠Build mat 0.1%

💻Online 0%

🛋️Furni -1.0%

⚽️Sports -1.6% pic.twitter.com/MWGwDQQe4O — Gregory Daco (@GregDaco) September 14, 2023

02:37 PM BST

Wall Street opens higher

US markets have opened higher amid hopes that the global cycle of increasing interest rates is coming to an end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 0.5pc to 34,736.71 after the opening bell, while the broad-based S&P 500 has gained 0.5pc to 4,489.71.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has risen 0.4pc to 13,875.04.

02:31 PM BST

Banks surge after ECB raises rates

Banks shares have surged after the ECB increased interest rates to a record high.

Lenders across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have gained 1.8pc today and have risen 5pc over the last three days amid hopes that rates have reached their peak.

European banks gained the most in two months, with the Stoxx 600 banks index climbing 1.8pc.

02:24 PM BST

ECB's peak interest rates 'could look like table mountain,' warns JP Morgan

Mike Bell, a strategist at JP Morgan, said:

With the business surveys indicating an imminent sharp slowdown in growth, the ECB are probably done hiking. The new orders component of the latest business surveys were very weak. Incoming new business for the service sector is contracting now, joining new orders for the manufacturing sector in the doldrums. Against the weaker growth backdrop, the ECB can probably pause at the next meeting and if the growth outlook continues to deteriorate a pause could morph into a peak. However, unless unemployment rises sharply and rapidly, the outlook for eurozone interest rates could end up looking like table mountain with rates on hold for quite some time.

02:18 PM BST

Lagarde: We can't say rates have reached their peak

Christine Lagarde did not rule out the possibility of raising eurozone interest rates beyond their record levels of 4pc.

The ECB president became animated as she was asked about what the “sufficiently long duration” for interest rates meant in practice.

She said the decision was “complicated,” adding “we can’t say rates have reached their peak”.

ECB president Christine Lagarde delivers her press conference after raising interest rates to 4pc - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

02:11 PM BST

Lagarde points to 'heavy words' on question of raising rates

ECB president Christine Lagarde spent some time highlighting a key phrase in the statement alongside today’s decision to raise interest rates.

She pointed to the lines saying:

Based on its current assessment, the Governing Council considers that the key ECB interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target. The Governing Council’s future decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary.

She described these as “heavy words” when asked whether the ECB was leaving the door open on further interest rate rises.

She said the “majority was solid” for the decision among members of the Governing Council over the decision.

02:00 PM BST

FTSE 100 surges as ECB raises rates

The FTSE 100 has surged as markets believe the ECB will not raise interest rates further than their new record level of 4pc.

The UK’s blue chip index has gained 1.2pc today, while the CAC 40 in Paris has gained 0.6pc and the Dax in Frankfurt has gained 0.4pc.

01:58 PM BST

Risks to economic growth 'are tilted to the downside,' says Lagarde

Christine Lagarde warned that domestic price pressures remain strong in the eurozone.

She said most measures of longer term inflation expectations stand around 2pc.

However, the risks to the economy are “tilted to the downside,” as the outlook for demand in China remains uncertain.

01:55 PM BST

Eurozone jobs market is resilient, says Lagarde

ECB president Christine Lagarde said the services sector in the eurozone is creating fewer jobs although generally the labour market has remained resilient so far.

She urged governments in the bloc to roll back any measures introduced to support their economies in a bid to bring down inflation.

01:52 PM BST

Eurozone's underlying inflation predictions revised down

Christine Lagarde explained that ECB staff have slightly revised down the projected path for underlying inflation.

Core prices, excluding energy and food, are expected to fall to an average of 5.1pc in 2023, 2.9pc in 2024 and 2.2pc in 2025.

She said:

Financing conditions have tightened further and are increasingly dampening demand, which is an important factor in bringing inflation back to target. With the increasing impact of this tightening on domestic demand and the weakening international trade environment, ECB staff have lowered their economic growth projections significantly. They now expect the euro area economy to expand by 0.7pc in 2023, 1pc in 2024 and 1.5pc in 2025.

01:48 PM BST

Lagarde: Inflation still expected to remain too high for too long

Christine Lagarde, the President of the ECB, has said inflation continues to decline but is still expected to remain too high for too long as she began her press conference after raising interest rates to a record 4pc.

In her opening remarks, she said: “The rate increase today reflects the Governing Council’s assessment of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation, and the strength of monetary policy transmission.”

01:44 PM BST

Eurozone 'heading for recession,' warn economist

The eurozone “seems to be heading for a recession,” economists have warned, as the European Central Bank raised interest rates to a record 4pc.

Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said:

The ECB’s decision to raise interest rates by a further 25bp today probably brings the current tightening cycle to an end. But given the strength of underlying inflation, we expect rates to remain at this level for at least a year even though the economy seems to be heading for a recession.

01:38 PM BST

Outlook in the EU 'remains uncertain'

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton, said:

The ECB has raised interest rates in what was probably a relatively easy decision for them. They state that inflation has been too high for too long, which is self-evident. However, they also need to prevent any optimism on rates coming down any time soon as they project core inflation at 2.2pc in 2025 and have unsurprisingly cut growth forecasts at the same time. The outlook in the EU remains uncertain and markets will remain vigilant for any signs of a slowdown speeding up.

01:36 PM BST

Eurozone growth forecasts cut

The European Central Bank has cut its growth forecasts for the eurozone over the next three years, as tougher financing conditions are expected to dampen domestic demand at a time when international trade is also weakening.

The euro area’s economy is now expected to expand by 0.7pc this year, 1pc in 2024 and 1.5pc in 2025.

At its previous forecast in June, the ECB predicted growth to reach 0.9pc this year, 1.5pc in 2024 and 1.6pc in 2025.

01:34 PM BST

Record rates must be 'maintained for sufficiently long' time, say ECB

The eurozone’s now record high interest rates of 4pc will bring down inflation if they are “maintained for a sufficiently long duration,” the ECB said in its statement alongside its decision.

It means that analysts think this will be the last interest rate rise by the ECB as it battles to bring down inflation:

The ECB hiked and lowered growth & inflation forecasts. Markets are reacting with lower long-end rates and a lower euro.



For the ECB, this is the start of a pause amid growth slowing. But markets will be more concerned about this being a policy error, and future downside risks. https://t.co/dlTSyxpMFM — Alberto Gallo - Andromeda (@macrocredit) September 14, 2023

So we are most likely at peak ECB rates. @lagarde may try to sound more hawkish on rates or balance sheet management during the presser, but this sounds about right. No change to PEPP reinvestment or reserves remuneration at this stage. — Frederik Ducrozet (@fwred) September 14, 2023

🇪🇺 @ECB raises policy rates by 25bps in likely final rate hike



"considers that key interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target"https://t.co/Wc4bGQVems pic.twitter.com/qDFtVIIY2c — Gregory Daco (@GregDaco) September 14, 2023

01:25 PM BST

Euro falls as inflation picture darkens

The euro has given up nearly all of its gains against the pound after the ECB revised up its inflation forecasts.

The single currency is flat against sterling at less than 86p and has also plunged against the dollar:

01:21 PM BST

Eurozone inflation forecasts revised up

The ECB has increased its inflation forecast for this year and next as it increased interest rates to a new record.

It forecasts prices to rise by 5.6pc this year, up from 5.4pc, and by 3.2pc in 2024, up from 3pc.

However, it has cut its forecast for 2025 to 2.1pc from 2.2pc.

We raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.



See our latest monetary policy decisions https://t.co/Exr2jjyKY1 pic.twitter.com/IFIWVcxR4C — European Central Bank (@ecb) September 14, 2023

01:15 PM BST

ECB raises interest rates to 4pc

The European Central Bank (ECB) has increased interest rates to a record high as the continent battles to bring down persistent inflation.

The Governing Council has raised the deposit rate for a 10th consecutive meeting from 3.75pc to an unprecedented 4pc in the most aggressive cycle of interest rate rises in its history.

Deutsche Bank said the ECB’s 15-month hiking spree was the most aggressive in observable history even when examining records held by the Bundesbank going back to 1949.

The ECB’s key deposit rate has risen drastically from minus 0.5pc just a little more than a year ago and is at its highest since the euro was established in 1999.

It comes as policymakers revised up their forecasts for inflation across the eurozone for this year and in 2024 - rising to 5.6pc and 3.2pc respectively.

Interest rates have risen to increase the cost of credit in an effort to slow down the economy and bring down annual inflation of 5.3pc across the bloc, which is well above the ECB’s target of 2pc.

Speaking after the rate decision was announced, ECB president Christine Lagarde stressed that rates had now reached levels that would make a “substantial contribution” to taming fast-rising prices.

01:08 PM BST

ECB rate debate 'to go on for months'

An excellent note from Deutsche Bank analysts illustrates the conundrum facing the ECB over interest rates.

On the one hand, if the ECB does raise rates by 25 basis points, this will be Europe’s most aggressive rolling 15-month hiking cycle in observable history going all the way back to Bundesbank records in 1949.

However, combining this with German inflation throughout that period also indicates that real interest rates have only just reached levels that before the last three years were the most accommodative in history.

Analyst Jim Reid said:

On this basis, policy is still very easy. Regardless of what happens today, the debate as to whether they’ve hiked too little, too much or about the right amount will likely go on for at least the next several months.

12:51 PM BST

China eases rules on bank reserves to boost economy

China’s central bank has said it would cut a benchmark ratio for the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve to “consolidate the foundation” of the country’s sputtering economic recovery.

The world’s second-largest economy has struggled since ditching its isolationist zero-Covid policy late last year, with declining overseas demand and low domestic consumption adding to a slow-motion crisis in the crucial property sector.

The Communist Party has so far refrained from using large-scale stimulus to prop up growth, instead opting for a raft of more targeted measures.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said today it would slash the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 0.25 percent to around 7.4pc from Friday.

China last cut the RRR in March and this latest move is the third time the central bank has reduced a key rate in the space of a few weeks.

The headquarters of the People's Bank of China - REUTERS/Jason Lee

12:27 PM BST

THG shares plunge after £100m loss

Shares in THG plunged by 17pc after the online beauty retailer posted a £100m loss and warned full-year sales will be lower than expected.

Our senior business reporter Daniel Woolfson has the latest:

Losses at the Manchester-based firm widened to £99.5m for the first six months of the year, THG said, up from £89m during the same period in 2022. It blamed the drop-off on a “challenging macroeconomic environment” and costs relating to the sell-off of underperforming divisions. THG said sales could fall by as much as 5pc this year, having previously forecast an increase. The retailer sells beauty and healthcare products through brands such as LookFantastic and Myprotein. However, it also recently expanded into newspapers after rescuing the London financial title City AM from administration.

11:44 AM BST

Pound falls as markets cut interest rate bets

Sterling has slipped ahead of a meeting by the European Central Bank which is set to decide on whether to raise its key interest rate again.

The pound has fallen 0.2pc against the euro, which now worth more than 86p, and has dropped 0.2pc against the dollar to head toward $1.24.

It comes as the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors revealed that house prices in Britain declined at their fastest rate since 2009 in August as demand weakened against the backdrop of elevated mortgage costs and economic uncertainty.

MUFG senior currency analyst Lee Hardman said that “momentum is to the downside in the near-term” for the pound.

He added: “What’s driving the pound gradually lower is that markets are gradually paring back their rate hike bets.”

11:23 AM BST

Arm listing poised to boost Wall Street

Arm’s stock market debut and rising optimism about a pause in interest rate rises in September has delivered a lift to Wall Street.

The Cambridge-based chip designer will start trading on the Nasdaq today in the largest US initial public offering (IPO) since 2021.

The company secured a $54.5bn valuation in its offering that priced its shares at $51 apiece.

It comes after both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained on Wednesday following data that showed the annual rise in core US inflation, excluding volatile items like food and energy prices, was the smallest in nearly two years.

Higher gasoline prices pushed the headline inflation figure to a 14-month high, while stickiness in services inflation kept alive the prospects of a November hike.

Emin Hajiyev, senior economist at Insight Investment, said: “We are at or very close to the top of the hiking cycle but see one additional rate hike into year-end as a possibility.”

Traders see a 97pc chance of the Fed holding rates in September and a near 60pc likelihood of a November pause, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all up around 0.3pc.

Arm's US headquarters in California - David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

11:03 AM BST

Morocco will host IMF and World Bank summits in wake of earthquakes

Morocco confirmed that the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings scheduled to take place next month in Marrakech will go ahead as planned, despite last week’s devastating earthquake near the city.

The event will still happen from October 9 to October 15, central bank Governor Abdellatif Jouahri said at a conference in Morocco’s capital, Rabat.

The death toll from Friday’s quake in the High Atlas mountains — the strongest to hit Morocco in 120 years — stands at 2,946.

A rescue worker walks through rubble in the town of Imi N'tala after the earthquake which is known to have killed nearly 3,000 people - AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy

10:44 AM BST

'These things do happen' says Badenoch after Wilko collapse

The collapse of high street retailer Wilko was “not a reflection of the Government,” the Business Secretary has said.

The break up of the discount chain, which is shutting hundreds of stores, was raised in the House of Commons by Labour MP Chi Onwurah.

The member for Newcastle upon Tyne Central said: “This weekend, like most weekends, I will visit Wilko in Newcastle city centre. Do I explain to the fantastic staff there and their appreciative customers that this - mass redundancies and empty shop fronts - is what the Conservatives mean by levelling-up?”

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch replied:

We are all very sad that a well known business like Wilko, with a strong presence on many high streets across our constituencies, has had to enter administration and my thoughts are with employees who have been made redundant. But our department has actually been supporting not just the business but also discussing with unions on what the best way forward is. We’ve been supporting with helping to find bidders. The fact is sometimes these things do happen, is it not a reflection of the Government.

10:29 AM BST

UK produces more wind power than gas for first time

Britain has more wind capacity than natural gas on the National Grid for the first time, a new study shows.

The UK’s installed wind capacity reached 27.9 gigawatts in June, compared to 27.7 gigawatts of gas generation, according to an analysis from Imperial College London for Drax Electric Insights.

Coal and gas power generation has plummeted at the fastest rate outside of the pandemic, with gas power stations down 23pc in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Output from coal was down 75pc to its lowest level on record.

Dr Iain Staffell of Imperial College London said:

Wind power is blowing away gas and coal from Britain’s energy mix and in just a decade, we’ve gone from relying completely on the polluting fuels of the past to embracing the clean energy technologies of the future. The shift to wind as the largest power source by capacity is a clear sign of the progress we’ve made, showing countries around the world that they can decarbonise their power grids when government and industry works together.

RWE's Gwynt y Mor, the world's 2nd largest offshore wind farm, located eight miles off the coast of North Wales - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

10:04 AM BST

Euro inches higher ahead of ECB interest rate decision

The euro has edged up against the pound ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) interest rate decision today.

The single-currency has moved 0.1pc higher versus sterling to be worth just shy of 86p.

The ECB is walking a tightrope between still-high inflation and a darkening eurozone outlook as it decides whether to lift interest rates again or finally pause its historic hiking cycle.

Increasing borrowing costs for a 10th straight time would take the eurozone’s deposit rate to a record-breaking 4pc.

Markets are now pricing in a 65pc chance of a 25-basis-point hike, up from around a 40pc chance on Monday.

Stock indexes have fallen with the CAC 40 in Paris down 0.4pc and the Dax in Frankfurt falling 0.2pc.

The pound is little changed against the dollar at below $1.25.

09:41 AM BST

Belgium reviews iPhone 12 after France halts sales

Belgium has said it will review the potential health risks linked to Apple’s iPhone 12 after France ordered a halt to sales after tests showed the model emitted radiation that exceeded European Union-approved levels.

Apple on Wednesday said the iPhone 12, launched in 2020, was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with radiation standards and that it was contesting France’s findings.

However, Paris’ move to halt iPhone 12 sales until Apple fixes the radiation issues detected in two tests has raised the prospect of further bans in Europe.

Researchers have conducted a vast number of studies over the last two decades to assess health risks resulting from mobile phones.

According to the World Health Organisation, no adverse health effects have been established as being caused by mobile phone use.

Mathieu Michel, Belgium’s state secretary for digitalisation, told Reuters: “It is my duty to make sure all citizens ... are safe.”

France has suspended sales of the iPhone 12 - Bendon Thorne/Bloomberg

09:26 AM BST

VW cutting jobs amid waning electric vehicle demand

Volkswagen is cutting temporary workers at its main electric vehicle factory in Germany as orders for electric vehicles dry up in Europe.

The German manufacturer will not renew the contracts of nearly 300 people at its Zwickau plant when their contracts expire in October, according to Bloomberg News.

It comes as the company struggles to challenge Tesla’s dominance of the sector, while higher living costs have limited demand from consumers.

The company hired around 2,700 temporary workers at the Zwickau facility near the Czech border to meet expected surging EV demand. Thee fate of around 2,000 of these staff remains uncertain, it was reported.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

A production line at the VW Zwickau factory in Germany - Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

09:09 AM BST

Oil price marches on amid supply concerns

Oil has continued its rise after the International Energy Agency added to warnings of a supply shortfall until the end of the year.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has gained 0.7pc to head toward $93 after the IEA projected that demand for oil will eclipse supply by 1.2m barrels a day on average during the second half of the year.

That came a day after Opec and the US also said they saw global consumption exceeding production.

Brent crude has gained 28pc since mid June after Saudi Arabia and Russia reduced supply while US and Chinese demand proved relatively resilient.

US-produced West Texas Intermediate has gained 0.7pc today to hold above $89 a barrel.

08:46 AM BST

Trainline ticket sales soar as passengers return

Trainline has sped to the top of the FTSE 250 after it revealed faster than expected growth in the first half of the year and announced a share buyback.

Shares have risen 15.2pc in early trading after the company revealed total ticket sales jumped 23pc to £2.6bn in the six months to the end of August, with UK sales up 19pc to £1.7bn.

Bosses said passengers levels regularly came close to pre-Covid levels during the period.

It said growth had been driven by customers booking on the day of travel taking advantage of its “buy again” and split ticketing features.

The company announced the launch of a share buyback programme of up to £50m over the next 12 months.

Chief executive Jody Ford said:

Our performance in the first half of the year shows continued strong growth - with net ticket sales and revenues increasing across the UK and Europe. As a leading homegrown UK tech company, we make it easier for customers across the globe to find and book the best value domestic and cross-border rail tickets, encouraging them to make sustainable choices and reduce their carbon footprint.

08:34 AM BST

FTSE 100 rises ahead of ECB interest rate decision

The FTSE 100 has opened higher after US inflation data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady next week.

The exporter-heavy index edged up 0.3pc in early trading, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index was flat.

The annual rise in underlying US inflation was the smallest in nearly two years, data showed on Wednesday, even as consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months in August.

The rise in the FTSE 100 comes as the European Central Bank (ECB) is set to decide later whether to raise its interest rates to a record high in what should be its final step in the fight against inflation, or take a break as the economy deteriorates.

Shares of real estate firm Unite Group, product testing company Intertek Group and aerospace supplier Melrose declined between 0.5pc and 1.5pc as they traded without the right to a dividend.

Trainline shares have jumped 12pc to the top of the FTSE 250 after it announced a share buyback programme of up to £50m over the next year.

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund gained 5.9pc after the music catalogues investor said it would sell 29 catalogues and a portfolio of non-core songs to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $465m as it looks to fund a share buyback programme.

08:22 AM BST

Lidl swings to UK loss amid supermarket price war

Discount supermarket Lidl has revealed its British arm swung to an annual loss after seeing costs rise “across the board” and as it invested heavily in the chain.

The group reported pre-tax losses of £76m for the year to February 28 against profits of £41.1m the previous year.

Sales jumped 18.8pc to £9.3bn over the year and it increased its share of the supermarket sector.

It said the losses came as it faced surging cost inflation and made significant investment in prices for shoppers, staff wage hikes, new store openings and suppliers.

It comes as Lidl and rival discounter Aldi lost market share for the first time in months after British supermarkets launched a price war counter offensive.

Aldi lost ground in the 12 weeks to September 3, new figures from Kantar show, marking its first decline in market share this year.

Meanwhile, Lidl has lost market share for the first time in seven months.

Lidl said the “challenging inflationary environment” led to an “increase in costs across the board” for the group as its UK business fell to a loss.

The German discounter revealed pre-tax losses of £76m for the year to February 28 in Britain.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive of Lidl’s British business, said:

The entire retail market has seen inflation, and we are no exception. However, for us, what is important is that our price gap to the traditional supermarkets is as strong as it has ever been. We’ve invested in keeping our prices low for customers in what has been a very challenging year for most.

Lidl's UK business fell to a loss as the German discounter battled for market share - Justin TALLIS / AFP)JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

08:13 AM BST

Wilko brand will continue to deliver, says The Range boss

After his company’s acquisition of the Wilko brand, The Range chief executive Alex Simpkin said:

This acquisition comes at a time when consumers are more than ever wanting to shop with confidence for value and quality, we are delighted to have acquired this brand and we will ensure that the Wilko brand will continue to deliver for the UK consumer, both in-store and on-line. I am also delighted that we were able to retain the Wilko digital trading team, the team are very skilled and experienced, and it means a lot to us to ensure that we could save as many ‘fellow’ retail positions as possible.

Chris Dawson, founder and chairman of The Range, said:

These are exciting times for The Range Group, I am delighted that Wilko will join our family of companies. We will drive it forward as fast as we can as we expand the entire business from our continuing store opening programme to our new 1.2m square foot distribution centre that is being constructed in the South of England.

08:06 AM BST

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has risen amid hopes the Federal Reserve may pause rate rises and ahead of the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision.

The UK’s blue-chip index has gained 0.2pc to 7,537.43 after the open, while the midcap FTSE 250 was little changed at 18,559.75.

08:01 AM BST

THG losses deepen as beauty division slumps

E-commerce firm THG widened its first-half losses as its sales were held back by its beauty division.

The company, formerly known as the Hut Group, revealed an 12pc increase in operating losses to £99.5m.

Bosses also lowered their revenue guidance for the business, which runs hundreds of beauty and lifestyle websites, forecasting a drop of as much as 5pc.

The firm, which listed in 2020, said pre-tax earnings before charges in its beauty division would be £10.6m, down from £17.7m in the first half of last year, which it said was “impacted by one-off industry de-stocking in manufacturing”.

Chief executive Matthew Moulding said: “Inflationary pressures provided significant challenges to consumers and businesses alike over the past 18 months.”

THG

07:47 AM BST

The Range buys Wilko brand, administrators confirm

The Range has agreed to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property, administrators for the collapsed retailer have confirmed.

PwC, which was hired to oversee Wilko’s insolvency last month, said it expects online operations to recommence once Wilko’s store closure programme concludes in early October.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will also see 36 workers from Wilko’s digital team transfer over to the Range.

Joint administrator Jane Steer said:

Since our appointment, the feedback from customers and wider stakeholders during this challenging period has reinforced the fact that Wilko remains a much loved and trusted brand within the UK. This sale to The Range will ensure that the wilko name lives on under their ownership and we wish The Range every success.

The shutters close on the final day of trading at the Wilko store in Barking, east London, on Tuesday - Yui Mok/PA Wire

07:42 AM BST

European gas prices rise as Australian workers ramp up strike action

European wholesale gas prices have held their gains after workers at two major Australian plants ramped up strike action.

Dutch front-month futures, the benchmark contract used by traders, have gained more than 6pc since late trading on Wednesday and rose as much as 3.2pc this morning as unions promised to ratchet up industrial action in the “coming days and weeks”.

Chevron said it has been given notice that workers could commence rolling 24-hour walkouts as of 11pm UK time on Wednesday.

Workers had already been carrying out partial strikes for short periods of time over the last six days at the Wheatstone and Gorgon plants, which produced about 7pc of global gas supplies last year.

Although most of its output is sold in Asia, a downturn in production would force the countries on the continent to turn to the European market, squeezing supplies.

European gas is trading at around €37 per megawatt hour.

Chevron's Gorgon liquified natural gas facility, where workers are poised to ramp up strike action - Lisa Maree Williams/Bloomberg

07:38 AM BST

John Lewis has 'long road ahead,' says boss

Dame Sharon White hailed a five-fold increase in cash across both the John Lewis and Waitrose brands, but accepted that “transformation for the partnership will take time”.

The chairman of the John Lewis Partnership told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s a long road ahead but there are lots of positive signs so far.”

John Lewis Partnership chairman Dame Sharon White - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

07:32 AM BST

John Lewis pushes back profitability plan as it reveals half-year loss

The John Lewis Partnership has said the five-year transformation plan launched by the retail group in 2020 will take two years longer than planned as it posted another half-year loss.

The group, which runs the department store chain and Waitrose supermarket arm, saw pre-tax losses narrow by 41pc to £59m for the six months to July 29.

The group also recorded a 2pc increase in sales across the partnership to £5.8bn as it hailed higher sales on beauty and fashion but reduced demand for “technology and big ticket home items”.

John Lewis said that the “Partnership Plan” it launched in 2020 with the target of a £400m profit by 2025/26, was now going to take until 2027/28 due to “inflationary pressures”.

It added that investment into its strategy and customers was going to “take precedence” over its annual bonus for staff members.

Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said:

The partnership is a unique model that has been tested and come through stronger many times in our 100 year history. While change is never easy, and there is a long road ahead, there are reasons for optimism. Performance is improving. More customers are shopping with us. Trust in the brands and support for the Partnership model remain high.

John Lewis posted a £59m half year loss, although it was 41pc lower than the previous year - Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

07:29 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. John Lewis has blamed “inflationary pressures” for a two-year delay to its five-year turnaround plan.

It comes as the retailer announced another loss for the first six months of its financial year.

5 things to start your day

1) BP board facing questions over handling of Bernard Looney’s relationships with staff | Shock resignation of oil giant boss prompts investigation into company culture

2) Arm valued at $52bn in New York stock market listing | British microchip maker set for biggest float of 2023

3) US data giant to help build new fleet of Royal Navy warships | Palantir, founded by Trump backer Peter Thiel, signs deal with Babcock to develop Type 31 frigate

4) How Lord Browne’s ‘turtles’ gained a stranglehold over BP | Bernard Looney’s abrupt departure marks the end of the Sun King’s legacy

5) China’s great wall of debt driving ‘unsustainable’ increase in borrowing, IMF warns | Debt in the world’s second largest economy rose by 7.3 percentage points to 272pc of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022

What happened overnight

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after a highly anticipated report showed inflation accelerated across the US in August, but not by much more than expected.

The subdued increase in prices eased worries over the likelihood of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, leading Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 to surge 1.2pc to 33,104.79.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.2pc to 17,969.38 on renewed concern over China’s property sector. Major real estate developer Country Garden’s Hong Kong-traded shares sank 4.6pc ahead of a deadline for a bond repayment.

The Shanghai Composite index was flat, at 3,124.43, while Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.9pc to 2,556.60. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.5pc to 7,189.70.

Wall Street delivered a mixed performance on Wednesday after fresh data showed inflation accelerated last month but not by much more than expected.

The S&P 500 nudged up 0.1pc to 4,467.44 after flipping between small gains and losses a few times through the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2pc to 34,575.53, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3pc to 13,813.59.

In the bond market, the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.26pc from 4.27pc late Tuesday. It had swung as high as 4.34pc immediately after the inflation report.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.