John Lewis under fire for affordable housing plans

John Lewis has been accused of building “executive housing” after admitting that as little as 10pc of flats at one of its flagship developments could be affordable.

The partnership said in planning documents it was striving to make 20pc of properties at its new development in the London suburb of Bromley affordable, but said it would “always provide a minimum of 10pc affordable housing regardless”.

It said this was “considered a significant benefit of the scheme and will make a vital contribution to the borough”.

However, London planning officials criticised the proposals as insufficient.

The Greater London Authority Planning Unit said in an assessment of the development: “Considering the scale of development proposed on the site, the level of affordable housing proposed is significantly below expectation.”

Local politicians also criticised John Lewis. The Bromley Liberal Democrats said: “This development will not solve Bromley’s housing crisis. We desperately need affordable homes - not more executive housing - so that Bromley families can stay here, raise their families and contribute to our economy.

“Instead this development is clearly designed to import high earners to Bromley to live here and take advantage of the excellent rail links to central London.”

John Lewis is also planning to build 428 homes in West Ealing, London - SECCHI SMITH

The project is one of three rental home schemes planned by John Lewis as part of a drive to diversify away from retail. The mutual wants to build 353 one, two and three bedroom flats above its Waitrose store in Bromley.

The latest submissions follow a lengthy consultation process with locals. At a meeting in Bromley in June, John Lewis officials told locals that it was proposing to deliver 20pc affordable housing at the scheme.

John Lewis is still in talks with the council and London authority in an effort to increase the proportion of affordable housing at the development to 35pc.

A spokesman for the John Lewis Partnership said: “We’re proposing to bring much-needed homes to Bromley on a brownfield site, which will help tackle the housing shortage and continue to look at how we maximise the amount of affordable homes, which will target key workers.”

The warning about the possible minimal number of affordable homes within the development risks fueling further local frustration over the scheme, which has already come under fire from councillors.

Speaking to The Telegraph in July, Julie Ireland, the head of Bromley’s Liberal Democrats, said the project was “just not acceptable” and accused the mutual of a lack of respect.

John Lewis’s flagship property development is in West Ealing, London, where it is building 428 new homes.

