John Lewis vows to continue building houses despite questions over scheme

A John Lewis sign is seen at one of the British retailer's branches

John Lewis has vowed to keep building homes despite questions over the viability of its new property scheme and opposition from locals.

Nina Bhatia, strategy director at John Lewis, said the retailer’s commitment to its housing venture was “unwavering”, regardless of who replaces Dame Sharon White as chairman.

Writing in The Telegraph, Ms Bhatia said: “Creating new, long term businesses is in the DNA of the partnership and was always intended by our founder.”

John Lewis has embarked on a £500m joint venture with investment company Abrdn to convert supermarkets and warehouses into roughly 1,000 rental homes.

It is the first stage of a wider push into property as the group looks to diversify away from retail, with an aim to build 10,000 homes within the next decade.

But John Lewis has suffered a string of early setbacks in its flagship scheme to build more than 400 flats above a Waitrose in West Ealing.

Advisers have warned the retailer faces “extreme challenges” in making a profit on the venture, while bosses have been accused of ignoring opposition from local residents.

Ms Bhatia acknowledged that John Lewis, which also owns supermarket chain Waitrose, had “rightly” faced questions over why it was moving into property, but insisted the group would always prioritise its retail brands.

She said: “We see rental housing as a way we can help improve local communities. It will create jobs, new communal spaces and local residents can benefit from a new Waitrose shop.

“We would bring the partnership’s values and experience in providing great customer service to renting a home.

“It benefits the partnership by bringing in new, sustainable income over the long term.”

Ms Bhatia insisted John Lewis would manage its properties for the long term, rather than selling them off.

She added that the group would provide as much affordable housing as possible and would work with local charities and communities to provide space for their activities.

Nina Bhatia said ‘John Lewis would bring its customer service values to renting a home’

The comments come amid uncertainty over the future of John Lewis’s leadership after Dame Sharon announced plans to step down as chairman by the end of her five-year term.

The 56-year-old will stand down by February 2025 at the latest, making her the shortest-serving chairman in the partnership’s history.

John Lewis is considering whether to transform the chairman position into a part-time role in a bid to attract top boardroom talent.

The company this year hired turnaround expert Nish Kankiwala as its first ever chief executive, with a remit to handle more of the day-to-day running of the business.

