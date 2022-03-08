U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.42
    +1.72 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.50
    +10.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    26.95
    +0.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3097
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7200
    +0.4110 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,721.30
    +699.06 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.59
    +2.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

John M. Hooks Increases Ownership of PHX Energy Services Corp. Above 10%

John M. Hooks
·1 min read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John M. Hooks, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX"), announces that he has acquired an additional 383,122 common shares ("Common Shares") of PHX (representing 0.8% of the outstanding Common Shares) in connection with the settlement by PHX of 120,539 awards ("Retention Awards") previously issued to Mr. Hooks pursuant to PHX's retention award plan and the exercise by Mr. Hooks of 300,000 options to purchase Common Shares ("Options") issued pursuant to PHX's share option plan (collectively, the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Mr. Hooks owned or controlled an aggregate 4,971,299 Common Shares. Mr. Hooks now owns or controls 5,354,421 Common Shares (or 10.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) and may increase or decrease his shareholdings in PHX in the future depending on market conditions and other circumstances. The aggregate value of the 284,112 Common Shares received by Mr. Hooks in respect of settlement by the PHX of the 120,539 Retention Awards was $1.7 million ($6.12 per Common Share). The aggregate value of the 99,010 Common Shares received by Mr. Hooks in respect of the cashless exercise of Options by Mr. Hooks was $0.6 million ($6.06 per Common Share).

For additional information please see the Early Warning Report in relation to the Transaction which has been filed by Mr. Hooks on PHX's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting:

PHX Energy Services Corp.
John Hooks
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 543-4466


