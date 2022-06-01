John Madden to appear on cover of ‘Madden 23’

NFL Madden 23 will prominently feature the legendary Oakland Raiders coach and Hall of Famer, John Madden. It will mark the first time Madden has appeared on the cover of the eponymous game series since Madden 2000 in 1999. EA Sports revealed the news in a tweet today, adding that it will release a trailer with a full reveal of the game tomorrow. The three covers released today each pay homage to a different era in Madden's career: as a coach, a broadcaster and "a video game icon."

The new title will also pay tribute to the beloved coach within the game itself. The game will feature two versions of Coach Madden leading opposing teams of “All Madden” athletes facing off in the Oakland Coliseum. We’ll also hear from Madden through a series of remastered audio clips that hail from his days as a broadcaster.

Other than that, there’s still a lot that we don’t know about Madden 23, which is expected to release sometime in August. EA hasn’t hinted at any of its new features. Similar to older editions of Madden, there will be three different versions of the game. Most likely there will be a basic version that is priced the lowest, along with two premium bundles with added extras and perks for hardcore Madden fans. For more details, be sure to tune in to EA’s preview of the game, which will air on YouTube tomorrow at 7 am PT/10 am ET.