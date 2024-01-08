John Miller Returns to Adidas as New President of North America

Three months after Adidas announced Rupert Campbell was stepping down as president of North America, the athletic giant has found his successor.

The company, which is in the midst of a turnaround effort, said on Monday that it has appointed John Miller as president of Adidas North America, effective immediately. Miller will be based in Portland, Ore. In this role, Miller will be tasked with overseeing operations in the United States and Canada, and report to Arthur Hoeld, Adidas executive board member responsible for global sales.

Miller, who has worked for Adidas in sales leadership roles in the past, most recently served as SVP of wholesale for Puma. His career also includes stops at Nike, G-Form and Salomon, where he held leadership positions in sales, marketing, wholesale and merchandising.

“We are happy to welcome John back to Adidas as our new president of North America. John is a consumer-driven leader who has a strong record of success in executing growth strategies, repositioning and accelerating brands throughout his career,” Hoeld said in a statement. “John is passionate about people and building a strong team-based culture. We are confident that his deep knowledge of the U.S. marketplace along with his ability to build and lead effective teams will foster growth in North America.”

Miller is replacing Campbell, who had two separate tenures with Adidas. Campbell’s most recent stint began in 2018, assuming the managing director Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan before being named president of North America in January 2022. WWD learned in October 2023 that Campbell was leaving Adidas “to pursue other opportunities.”

There has been a lot of movement in Adidas’ leadership ranks in recent years. Most notably, Adidas announced in November 2022 that former Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden would become its next CEO, and the executive just concluded his first year on the job.

