John Moragne Bought 6.6% More Shares In Broadstone Net Lease

Investors who take an interest in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, John Moragne, recently paid US$14.77 per share to buy US$148k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Broadstone Net Lease

Notably, that recent purchase by John Moragne is the biggest insider purchase of Broadstone Net Lease shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$14.91. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Broadstone Net Lease insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Broadstone Net Lease Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares, worth about US$22m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Broadstone Net Lease Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Broadstone Net Lease shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Broadstone Net Lease. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Broadstone Net Lease you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

