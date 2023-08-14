Renowned investor John Paulson recently disclosed his firm's portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Paulson, known for his successful bets during the 2008 financial crisis, manages a portfolio that contained 21 stocks with a total value of $1.02 billion. The top holdings for this period were BHC (20.65%), BSIG (18.30%), and PPTA (8.88%).

John Paulson's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter, which significantly impacted the portfolio's composition.

New Position: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NAS:MDGL)

Paulson's firm established a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NAS:MDGL), purchasing 350,200 shares. This new holding represents a 7.9% weight in the equity portfolio. The shares were traded for an average price of $270.39 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, MDGL's price was $173.44, with a market cap of $3.20 billion. The stock has returned 136.59% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10. In terms of valuation, MDGL has a price-book ratio of 30.92 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.25.

Reduced Position: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NAS:HZNP)

The firm reduced its investment in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NAS:HZNP) by 500,000 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 4.54%. The stock traded for an average price of $105.56 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, HZNP's price was $104.01, with a market cap of $23.82 billion. The stock has returned 54.17% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. In terms of valuation, HZNP has a price-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.55, and a price-sales ratio of 6.69.

Story continues

Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Paulson's firm sold out of its 1,650,000-share investment in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR), which previously accounted for 4.1% of the portfolio. The shares were traded for an average price of $30.05 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, SJR's price was $30.18, with a market cap of $14.97 billion. The stock has returned 0.29% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. In terms of valuation, SJR has a price-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.36, and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

These transactions reflect John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment strategy, which is characterized by a focus on value investing and a keen eye for opportunities in distressed assets. His firm's moves in the second quarter of 2023 provide valuable insights into the current market trends and potential investment opportunities.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

