John R. Alley, Jr., MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

SHAWNEE, Kan., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Alley, Jr., MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted General Surgeon for his years of medical service and dedication to teaching and mentoring young doctors in the surgery field.

As a General Surgeon at Kansas Health System, Dr. Alley performs all general surgery procedures, and is a hernia repair specialist. As a surgeon for nearly two decades, he has successfully performed thousands of procedures, ranging from emergency laparoscopic procedures to hernia surgeries. He is also spearheading a new Emergency General Surgery Service at the Medical Center.

Dr. Alley is passionate about guiding the next generation of surgeons. He teaches and mentors young students, providing them with the wealth of knowledge he has gained throughout his years of working as a surgeon. He works as an Assistant Professor of Surgery in the General and Pediatric Surgery Division at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He has published several articles on topics such as laparoscopic cholecystectomy and in-utero fetal brain trauma after a vehicle collision.

After completing his undergraduate education, Dr. Alley served the United States Military for ten years, beginning in 1991. After his first four-year tour, he attended college at Pittsburgh State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Biology and a minor in Chemistry and Physics. He graduated in 1995. He then attended the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he completed his general surgery training.

As a General Surgeon, Dr. Alley is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and the American Board of Surgery (ABS). He is certified in CMS Meaningful Use Stage 1 and Epic Care Ambulatory EMR. Dr. Alley's exceptional work has been profiled on issuewire.com and kumc.edu.

To stay current in the medical field, Dr. Alley is a member of the Society of Laparo-Endoscopic Surgeons and the Kansas Medical Society, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

He performs many types of surgeries, mainly focused on the abdominal area. He may perform surgery in or around the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, colon, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, appendix, bile ducts, and thyroid. His specialty is hernia surgeries. He believes in treating every patient with respect, kindness, and a willingness to listen and respond to their concerns.

On a personal note, Dr. Alley is married and has four children, three girls and a boy. His hobbies include spending time with family, skydiving, gourmet cooking, and sampling fine wine and premium cigars. In order to give back, he serves as the Medical Director for Guatemala for the Medical Missions Foundation. Each year, he travels to Guatemala and perform surgeries in underserved regions.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Memory of James H. Thomas MD, his mentor and Chairman in the Department of Surgery during Dr. Alley's early career; and to his uncle James M. Dover, MD, who is his inspiration and mentor.

For more information about Dr. Alley and the University of Kansas Medical Center, please visit https://www.kumc.edu/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-r-alley-jr-md-facs-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301370852.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

