John R. Lewis Legacy Institute Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Congressman John Lewis

John R. Lewis Legacy Institute
·3 min read
Image
Image

Inaugural Gala Marks the 83rd Birthday of Congressman John R. Lewis on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Porsche Experience Center, Hosted by 11Alive's Jennifer Bellamy

ATLANTA, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute (JRL) announced that its inaugural gala, themed "The Legacy Continues," will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia, from 6-10 p.m. The event will be hosted by award-winning anchor Jennifer Bellamy of 11Alive and will honor individuals who embody the highest values of Congressman John R. Lewis and represent his legacy of leadership.

Themed "The Legacy Continues," the event will bring together business and community leaders from Troy, Alabama, to Atlanta, Georgia, in celebration and memory of Congressman John R. Lewis. Feb. 21 will mark the 83rd birthday of the civil rights icon and longtime Georgia Congressman, who for over six decades was recognized as a man who courageously fought for racial equity and justice in America.

2023 Honorees Include:

  • Arthur Blank, Owner, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United; Chairman, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation; Co-founder, Home Depot

  • Rodney Bullard, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc.

  • Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University

  • Renee Montgomery, Co-owner, WNBA's Atlanta Dream

  • Jason Reeves, Mayor of Troy, Alabama

  • Lisa Smith, Senior Vice President of Region External Affairs and Community Engagement, Georgia Power

The yearly gala will reprioritize and underscore the Congressman's work and life, through the institute. "We are honored to celebrate a Georgia icon and man who uncompromisingly served humanity and was recognized as a pillar of leadership and equality. More importantly, we remain committed to continuing his work," shares Henry Lewis, Congressman Lewis' youngest brother.

Jerrick Lewis, Executive Director of the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute, continues, "From his humble beginnings in Troy, Alabama, to the halls of Congress, to the streets of Atlanta as Georgia's 5th Congressional District Representative, Congressman Lewis touched so many lives. He dedicated his life to addressing the most critical issues affecting our nation. We are furthering that legacy by continuing the work and championing the most pressing issues in our community and most important to Congressman Lewis including, voting rights/voting reform, access to health care for all and cancer awareness, to name a few."

This year's gala brings together Troy and Atlanta's business and philanthropic communities to raise awareness and funds to support the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute's mission. Presented on the 83rd birthday weekend of Congressman John R. Lewis, the gala will take place Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Porsche Experience Center, One Porsche Dr., Atlanta, GA 30354.

The evening will feature a pre-gala cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, dinner, an inspirational program, and tribute. Please contact info@johnrlewislegacyinstitute.org or 877-JRLEWIS or visit www.johnrlewisinstitute.org for more information about the gala and sponsorship opportunities.

About the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute

Founded in 2021, the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Congressman Lewis' commitment to nonviolent change, equality, and voting rights remains at the forefront of our endeavors. Our mission is to strengthen communities through initiatives centered around Voting Rights and Reform, Social Justice, Equity in Education, Health Awareness, Access and Wellness.

Contact Information:
Garry Lowe
Communications consultant
info@johnrlewislegacyinstitute.org
4048848881

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


