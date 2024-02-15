John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) Expands Investment in MSGS

Ariel Investment, LLC, led by founder John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), has recently increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE:MSGS) by adding 946,982 shares to its portfolio. The transaction, which took place on December 31, 2023, at a trade price of $181.83 per share, reflects a strategic move by the firm to capitalize on the live sports and entertainment sector. With this addition, MSGS now represents 1.82% of the firm's portfolio, indicating a significant position with a 4.90% ownership stake in the company.

Investment Approach of John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), through Ariel Investment, LLC, has built a reputation for focusing on undervalued small and medium-sized companies. Since founding the firm in 1983, Rogers has managed various institutional portfolios, including the Ariel Fund (ARGFX) and Ariel Appreciation Fund (CAAPX). The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in patience, independent thinking, and a long-term perspective, targeting companies with high barriers to entry, sustainable competitive advantages, and predictable fundamentals. Ariel Investment's top holdings include The Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG), Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), and Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE:CRL), with an equity portfolio valued at $10.04 billion, predominantly in the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.

John Rogers Bolsters Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp at a Glance

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, with its stock symbol MSGS, operates in the live sports and entertainment business. Since its IPO on September 17, 2015, the company has been involved in various segments including event-related activities, league distributions, media rights, and sponsorship. With a market capitalization of $4.6 billion and a current stock price of $191.91, MSGS is considered fairly valued according to GuruFocus valuation metrics. The stock's GF Value is pegged at $197.31, with a price to GF Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is trading close to its intrinsic value.

Story continues

John Rogers Bolsters Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp

Impact of the Trade on Rogers's Portfolio

The recent acquisition of MSGS shares by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) has bolstered the firm's portfolio, reflecting confidence in the company's future performance. The trade impact, however, is currently not applicable, but the share change of 91% in the transaction suggests a bullish stance on MSGS by the firm. With a trade position of 1.82% in the portfolio, MSGS has become a more significant holding for Ariel Investment.

MSGS's Market Performance and Valuation

MSGS has shown a positive trend with a stock gain percent of 5.54% since the transaction date, and a year-to-date price change ratio of 6.12%. The stock has also appreciated by 49.51% since its IPO. The company's GF Score of 69/100 indicates a potential for average performance in the future, with a balance sheet rank of 4/10 and a profitability rank of 4/10.

Financial Health and Sector Analysis

MSGS's financial health is reflected in its Financial Strength rank of 4/10 and an interest coverage ratio of 3.00. The company's Altman Z score of 2.01, Piotroski F-Score of 6, and cash to debt ratio of 0.03 suggest a moderate level of financial stability. MSGS operates within the Media - Diversified industry, which encompasses a range of entertainment and broadcasting services.

Other Notable Investors in MSGS

Apart from John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), other prominent investors such as Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) also hold stakes in MSGS. Ariel Investment, LLC, however, stands as the largest guru shareholder, indicating a strong conviction in the company's prospects.

Conclusion

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent trade in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp underscores the firm's strategy of investing in undervalued companies with strong fundamentals. The addition of MSGS shares to Ariel Investment's portfolio may signal a positive outlook for the company's growth and profitability. Investors will be watching closely to see how this investment plays out in the dynamic live sports and entertainment sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

