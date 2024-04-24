John Tognetti Bought 6.3% More Shares In Mirasol Resources

Potential Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, John Tognetti, recently bought CA$600k worth of stock, paying CA$0.60 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.3%.

Mirasol Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director John Tognetti was not the only time they bought Mirasol Resources shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$1.25 per share in a CA$1.0m purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.51 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Mirasol Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about CA$0.76. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Mirasol Resources insiders own 43% of the company, worth about CA$14m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Mirasol Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Mirasol Resources insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Mirasol Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

