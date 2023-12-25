An In-Depth Look at WLY's Dividend Sustainability and Growth

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:WLY) recently announced a dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on 2024-01-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into John Wiley & Sons Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does John Wiley & Sons Inc Do?

John Wiley & Sons Inc is a leading global provider of academic and professional content and services. With a focus on digital products and tech-enabled services, the company has successfully transitioned more than 85% of its total revenue to these areas. John Wiley & Sons Inc is organized into two customer-centric segments: the Academic segment, which includes Academic Publishing and University Services, and the Talent segment, which delivers training, sourcing, and upskilling solutions to corporate clients.

John Wiley & Sons Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at John Wiley & Sons Inc's Dividend History

John Wiley & Sons Inc has a long-standing tradition of distributing dividends to its shareholders, with a consistent record dating back to 1984. The company not only provides quarterly dividends but is also recognized as a dividend achiever, having increased its dividend annually since 2000. This impressive streak underscores the company's commitment to delivering shareholder value over the long term.

Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down John Wiley & Sons Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, John Wiley & Sons Inc boasts a trailing dividend yield of 4.16% and a forward dividend yield of 4.17%, indicating a positive outlook for dividend growth in the coming year. The company's dividend growth rate over the past three years stands at 0.70%, which climbs to 1.60% when viewed over a five-year period. Looking at the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate is an impressive 3.70%.

Factoring in John Wiley & Sons Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for the company's stock is approximately 4.50%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

When evaluating the sustainability of dividends, the dividend payout ratio is a critical metric. It indicates the proportion of earnings allocated to dividends. A lower ratio suggests a conservative approach, leaving ample earnings for growth and potential downturns. As of 2023-10-31, John Wiley & Sons Inc's dividend payout ratio is not applicable, indicating a need for further data to assess sustainability.

Moreover, the company's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 suggests healthy profitability relative to peers, with the company reporting net profits in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

John Wiley & Sons Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 reflects a favorable growth trajectory compared to competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 3.20% per year outperform 59.14% of global competitors, indicating a robust revenue model.

The 3-year EPS growth rate, despite averaging a decrease of -2.20% per year, still outperforms 41.18% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -2.40% outperforms 36.95% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering John Wiley & Sons Inc's track record of dividend payments, growth rates, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, investors can be cautiously optimistic about the company's dividend prospects. While the payout ratio currently lacks sufficient data, the company's profitability and growth ranks provide a positive signal for the sustainability of its dividends. As investors weigh these factors, they should also consider the broader market trends and the company's strategic initiatives to adapt to the evolving educational and professional landscape.

