John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of October to $0.35. This takes the dividend yield to 3.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

John Wiley & Sons' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even though John Wiley & Sons isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

The next 12 months could see EPS growing very rapidly. Assuming the dividend continues along the path it has been on, the payout ratio could get to 95% which is certainly still sustainable.

John Wiley & Sons Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.96 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.8% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. John Wiley & Sons' earnings per share has shrunk at 22% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think John Wiley & Sons is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for John Wiley & Sons that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

