John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) has announced that the dividend on 20th of July will be increased to $0.35, which will be 0.7% higher than last year's payment of $0.348 which covered the same period. This will take the annual payment to 4.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

John Wiley & Sons' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, John Wiley & Sons' profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 57%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

John Wiley & Sons Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.96, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.39. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.8% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. John Wiley & Sons' EPS has fallen by approximately 38% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think John Wiley & Sons' payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for John Wiley & Sons that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

