John Young Bought 12% More Shares In Green Technology Metals

Potential Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman, John Young, recently bought AU$196k worth of stock, paying AU$0.26 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 12%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Green Technology Metals

In fact, the recent purchase by John Young was the biggest purchase of Green Technology Metals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.27 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Green Technology Metals share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. John Young was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Green Technology Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Green Technology Metals insiders own 93% of the company, worth about AU$78m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Green Technology Metals Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Green Technology Metals. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Green Technology Metals (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

