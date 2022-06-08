Johnson Controls Announces Quarterly Dividend

U.S. markets closed

CORK, Ireland, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2022. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of more than 135 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ryan Edelman

Danielle.Canzanella@jci.com

Direct: +1 609.720.4545

Direct: +1 203.499.8297

Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com

Email: Danielle.Canzanella@jci.com




Karen Tognarelli


Direct: +1 517.214.7744 


Email: karen.tognarelli@jci.com

 

