Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies make Discount Group's new Israel headquarters a sustainable, efficient and user-experience oriented campus

·7 min read
In this article:
  • JCI

  • Discount Group's new HQ Campus in Rishon LeZion, near Tel Aviv, to become iconic landmark for smart buildings, enhancing employee and user-experience.

  • Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption, drive sustainability, and space utilization, enabling smart, simple and efficient operation of the new campus

  • In partnership with matrix, OpenBlue Enterprise Manager and OpenBlue Companion will create an enhanced, harmonized experience for all occupants

CORK, Ireland and RISHON LEZION, Israel, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings – together with matrix, a leading global technology solutions provider – will equip the new headquarters of the Discount Group near Tel Aviv with its OpenBlue digital platform technologies, creating new possibilities for operational energy efficiency, occupant comfort and sustainability in a dynamic solution.

There is no tackling climate change without substantial investment in buildings

One of the leading financial institutions in Israel, Discount Group's new HQ Campus will provide the home base for the Group's three main entities – Israel Discount Bank, Israel Credit Cards Ltd. (CAL) and Mercantile Discount Bank. This modern campus with three 8-story buildings, built over two shared floors, will be a major milestone in the Group's history and a landmark building complex in the Rishon LeZion area. It includes the construction of approximately 150,000 square meters of floor space and basements and is expected to house about 4,500 employees and guests, along with some 200 external service providers. The complexity of the campus and the desire for an innovative and user-experience oriented building design are two of the reasons why matrix and Discount Group decided to choose Johnson Controls and its OpenBlue solutions.

The complete solution will also include the design, implementation and integration by matrix of a range of complementary systems that will facilitate the control and management of a smart campus that will be sustainable, efficient and user-experience driven. Tailoring the project scope to the specific needs of Discount Group, matrix will use its unique capabilities to deliver a comprehensive solution that will enhance the user experience of staff and visitors alike.

As part of an ongoing relationship, Johnson Controls works with Microsoft to deliver OpenBlue solutions and applications in Microsoft Azure. The collaboration continues to focus on implementing smart building solutions that deliver key outcomes for customers like the Discount Group.

Johnson Controls will deploy its next generation technologies and solutions such as its OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings portfolio which enables customers to achieve their sustainability strategy and goals that can drive significant improvements in energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions.

This includes OpenBlue Enterprise Manager – a comprehensive suite of applications designed to monitor and improve energy efficiency, tenant satisfaction, asset performance, maintenance operations, space performance and ultimately the comfort of all occupants.

Johnson Controls will also be deploying its OpenBlue Companion app for all campus occupants. This will help create an enhanced, harmonized experience for employees and visitors as they use the building and its grounds – from parking, to meeting rooms to the cafeteria. Overall, Johnson Controls' OpenBlue solutions will enable Discount Group to save money on energy and maintenance, meet their sustainability targets, attract talent, and offer an attractive place for employees and customers.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Discount Group and matrix, implementing our OpenBlue solutions to deliver buildings ready for the future where sustainability, smart readiness and efficiency are core assets," said Tomas Brannemo, vice president & president, Building Solutions EMEALA at Johnson Controls. "We have created a business fully dedicated to sustainability – delivering technologies and creating partnerships for decarbonizing buildings. The building sector accounts for nearly 40 percent of global annual CO2 emissions, so there is no tackling climate change without substantial investment in buildings. We have the technologies to cut carbon emissions today that optimizes building systems and cuts both emissions and costs."

"With this project – a first of its kind in Israel – matrix cements its position as a leading integrator of cutting-edge solutions," said Asaf Givati, EVP and Chairman of Subsidiaries at matrix, Israel. "Complementing Johnson Controls' deep knowledge and innovative solution, matrix has vast experience in large project management, together with a wide range of technology capabilities. As well as infrastructure, cloud, cyber, user experience, system analysis and system integration, we also bring expertise in the emerging field of cyber operational technology, which is so key to the cyber defense of modern building management systems."

Assaf Eldar COO, at Israel Discount Bank said "Our new HQ Campus is designed to connect the capabilities of Discount Group, while enabling our employees, customers and visitors to enjoy an innovative, technological, safe and pleasant environment as well as promoting our values of human centricity and environmental sustainability through leading technology. In selecting Johnson Controls and matrix to carry out this important project for us, we look forward to reaping the benefits that only a collaboration between three such companies can bring, in terms of cutting-edge technology, flawless implementation, and the highest levels of security."

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Discount Group, Israel:

Discount Group is a global group with headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, committed to assisting its private and business customers in fulfilling their financial goals. The Group offers comprehensive banking services to its customers in all areas of financial activity through banking companies in Israel and abroad, capital market and investment companies, finance companies and trust funds. In Israel alone, Discount Group provides services to more than one million private and business customers through a network of 98 Discount Bank branches, 72 branches of its subsidiary, Mercantile, and other services in the world of credit through the Cal Company.

The international activity of the Group is conducted mainly through IDB New York, a commercial bank that offers its domestic and international customers private and commercial banking services, through the New York head office, as well as through a number of branches and extension offices.

The Discount Group is a public company whose shares are listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and are fully held by the public (without a control core).

About matrix, Israel

matrix is the leading technology company in Israel, with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. Since its foundation in 2001, matrix has carried out more than 80 mergers and acquisitions and successfully completed nationwide and cross-global projects for both local and international customers. The company stock is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and its shares are included in the TA-125 index. Rated by top research and ranking companies as an industrial leader for over 16 consecutive years, matrix remains true to its reputation.

Led by a team of executives, most of whom have been with the company from the very beginning, matrix enjoys a stable workforce of leading professionals and experts - a main contributor to the company's success story. With vast experience in both the private and public sectors, ranging from finance, telecom, health, high-tech, education, defense and security, matrix offers services to the largest organizations in Israel and has a steadily growing client base worldwide.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Ryan Edelman

Michael Isaac

Direct: 609.720.4545

Direct: +41 52 6330374

Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com

Email: michael.isaac@jci.com




Karen Tognarelli


Direct: 571.214.7744


Email: karen.tognarelli@jci.com

Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption, drive sustainability, and space utilization, enabling smart, simple and efficient operation of the new campus (Photo Credit: Discount Group)
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption, drive sustainability, and space utilization, enabling smart, simple and efficient operation of the new campus (Photo Credit: Discount Group)
Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)
Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-openblue-technologies-make-discount-groups-new-israel-headquarters-a-sustainable-efficient-and-user-experience-oriented-campus-301503134.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

