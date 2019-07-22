Johnson Critic Duncan Quits as U.K. Minister: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Voting closes in the race to become next Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Boris Johnson is the clear favorite, and his demand that ministers be prepared to accept leaving the European Union without a deal is expected to trigger a series of resignations from the government. Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan submitted his on Monday morning.

Key Developments:

Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan confirms he has resignedChancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond says he’ll quit on Wednesday if Boris Johnson becomes prime minister; Justice Minister David Gauke has also said he’ll resignVoting in Tory leadership contest closes at 5 p.m., with winner to be announced Tuesday. Theresa May is due to step down WednesdayPound falls

Charges Could Pose Threat to Tory Majority (12:30 p.m.)

The charging of Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke with three counts of sexual assault is a potential headache for Britain’s incoming prime minister. If he decides to suspend the whip while Elphicke goes through the criminal process it would further reduce the wafer-thin Tory majority in the House of Commons.

Elphicke, a supporter of Boris Johnson’s push for the premiership, held his seat in Dover by 6,437 votes in 2017. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne tweeted that the Tories’ formal effective majority would soon be cut to just one vote.

The party is also fighting a by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire on August 1 after its MP Chris Davies was unseated by a recall petition triggered by his conviction over a false expenses claim. If Davies fails to win back his seat it will further add to the Tory reliance on the votes of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, increasing their bargaining power.

Brexit May Have Already Triggered Recession: Niesr (11 a.m.)

The U.K.’s exit from the European Union may have already pushed the economy into a technical recession, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research. There’s about a one-in-four chance that the economy is already shrinking, the think tank said.

In a gloomy set of new forecasts, Niesr predicted that, even assuming a smooth exit in October, the economy will grow 1% in 2019 and 1% in 2020. The outlook worsens if there is a disorderly no-deal Brexit, with Niesr seeing the possibility of a “severe” downturn.

Duncan Laments ‘Dark Cloud of Brexit’ (10:35 a.m.)

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, Alan Duncan said he was stepping down in “anticipation” of the change of leadership on Wednesday. “It is tragic that just when we could have been the dominant intellectual and political force throughout Europe, and beyond, we have had to spend every day working beneath the dark cloud of Brexit,” he said.

Duncan didn’t directly refer to Boris Johnson in the letter; he did, though, say he was “deeply upset” that efforts to secure the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman held in Iran on spying charges, had failed.

Johnson’s own dealings with Iran were widely regarded as a low point of his time as foreign secretary. His incorrect comment that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been teaching journalists rather than visiting her family was seized on by Iranian state television as an “unintended admission” of her guilt. Her family says her sentence was extended as a result; Johnson has denied that.

Foreign Office Minister Duncan Quits (9:45 a.m.)

Alan Duncan, minister of state for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign Office, confirmed he has resigned from the government. Duncan has been a vocal critic of Boris Johnson, under whom he served when the Tory front-runner was foreign secretary. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke have both said they’ll step down before Johnson takes office -- assuming he wins.

Earlier:

