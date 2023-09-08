Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.009

Johnson Service Group PLC's (LON:JSG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.009 on 3rd of November. This will take the annual payment to 2.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Johnson Service Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Johnson Service Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 10.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.011, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.032. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Johnson Service Group has only grown its earnings per share at 2.5% per annum over the past five years. If Johnson Service Group is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Johnson Service Group's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Johnson Service Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

