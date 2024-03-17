Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.019

The board of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) has announced that the dividend on 10th of May will be increased to £0.019, which will be 19% higher than last year's payment of £0.016 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 2.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Johnson Service Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Johnson Service Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 61.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.0121, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.028. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.8% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Johnson Service Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's not great to see that Johnson Service Group's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.1% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Johnson Service Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Johnson Service Group will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Is Johnson Service Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

