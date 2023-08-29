Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Johnson Service Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = UK£33m ÷ (UK£434m - UK£92m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Johnson Service Group has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Johnson Service Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Johnson Service Group, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Johnson Service Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Johnson Service Group. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 14% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Like most companies, Johnson Service Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

