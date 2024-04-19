Is Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Potentially Undervalued?

While Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.46 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Johnson Service Group's current trading price of UK£1.28 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Johnson Service Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Johnson Service Group?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Johnson Service Group’s ratio of 19.38x is above its peer average of 16.11x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Commercial Services industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Johnson Service Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Johnson Service Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Johnson Service Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in JSG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe JSG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on JSG for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for JSG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

