Johnson Service Group's (LON:JSG) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.009

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of November to £0.009. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Johnson Service Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Johnson Service Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.011 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.025. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.6% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Johnson Service Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.5% per year. If Johnson Service Group is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

