U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,537.78
    +1.59 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,509.60
    -99.74 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,179.57
    +57.89 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.35
    -2.41 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.54
    -0.88 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.20
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.31 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6800
    +0.0440 (+2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0041 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8930
    -0.4360 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,771.62
    -3,757.18 (-5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.40
    -49.25 (-3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $1.06 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is November 22, 2021.

About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson &amp; Johnson)
(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-announces-quarterly-dividend-for-fourth-quarter-2021-301406101.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

Recommended Stories

  • Is J&J Stock A Buy On Its Bullish 2021 Forecast With Covid Booster On Deck?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy after the company guided to $2.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid shot? Is JNJ stock a buy right now?

  • Why some CEOs aren’t requiring vax mandates

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses what he's learned about why some CEOs are choosing to not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their employees.&nbsp;

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • D.E. Shaw, Saba Among Firms Winning Big on Trump SPAC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital Management own stakes in a special purpose acquisition company that surged Thursday after former President Donald Trump announced plans to create his own publicly traded media firm through a reverse merger.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tr

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    With yields ranging from 4% to 10.3%, this trio is perfectly positioned to help income investors navigate volatility.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • Here's how PayPal could cash in on its potential acquisition of Pinterest

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities VP of Equity Research, discusses recent reports that PayPal is in late talks to acquire Pinterest in a $45B deal.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Trump SPAC Soars as Retail Traders Pump Shares Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors are piling into the special purpose acquisition company that agreed to take former President Donald Trump’s media firm public as thousands of users pump shares across social media platforms.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Ma

  • Is Novavax A Sell As Manufacturing Issues Reportedly Plague Its Covid Shot?

    Is Novavax stock a sell after a report suggested its Covid vaccine isn't meeting FDA standards for purity? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Could There Be Opportunity in Novavax Stock Right Now? Analyst Weighs In

    Bringing a Covid-19 vaccine to market is proving extremely tricky for Novavax (NVAX). After the biotech’s proposed vaccine delivered excellent results in late-stage trials which matched the standard of other approved vaccines, the company has continually delayed filing for approval in various regions including the US. The story took another wrong turn on Wednesday when a Politico article cited “anonymous sources” who claimed Novavax’ manufacturing problems ran deeper than previously thought; the

  • Tesla, GE, and the One Number That Indicates What’s Coming Next for a Stock.

    The EV stock has soared as estimates for its 2022 earnings moved higher. Estimates for GE's earnings are stuck. So is its stock price.